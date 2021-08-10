Volkswagen Working on Smaller and Cheaper EVs, ID.2 Could Be Next up for Launch

Volkswagen is working on the expansion of the ID range, its suite of electric vehicles with dedicated platforms and design. The latest addition to the range, the ID.5 GTX, is one of several new models that are based on the MEB platform. The future will bring smaller and cheaper EVs from VW, not just the ID.5 and its larger siblings.
Back in 2017, we wrote that Volkswagen's MEB platform for electric vehicles would be the base for up to thirty models by 2025, all under the umbrella of the Volkswagen Group conglomerate. While 2025 seemed not that soon back in 2017, the MEB platform has become the go-to solution for Volkswagen's electric needs lately, and the strategy is not about to change.
Recently, rumors have appeared about two more models from the ID line-up. This time, those models would be smaller than the ongoing ones, which means smaller than the ID.3. Since VW used numbers after the ID model designation to name its cars and the ID.4 is larger than the ID.3, the range will use ID.2 and even ID.1 for its future, smaller, siblings.
The first electric small electric model based on the MEB platform is set to be an SUV. According to several reports, the model will be manufactured both by Seat and VW, and production will be handled by a VW Group factory in Spain. The said SUV will be called ID.2 in the Volkswagen line-up, but its Spanish brother from Seat will be the first to market. Unfortunately, its name has yet to be disclosed.
Volkswagen could display a concept vehicle as early as the 2021 IAA Show to anticipate its future ID.2 electric SUV. The German brand will allegedly launch the production model in 2024, but some sources claim it will only reach the market in 2025. After the ID.2 reaches the market, Volkswagen would then launch the ID.1, which would be a small electric vehicle made for the urban environment.
The ID.1 is not the first electric city car from VW, as the e-Up! has already carried out that role. However, the VW ID.1, just like the VW ID.2, will be built on a version of the MEB platform, which is named MEB Entry in VW circles.
Out of the pair of affordable electric models, the ID.1 will be the cheapest, with a target entry price of EUR 20,000 ($23,440) without any discounts, Auto Express notes.
