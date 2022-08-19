Volkswagen Will Completely Switch to EVs in Norway by 2024

After being involved in the Dieselgate scandal, the Volkswagen Group has been heavily migrating its current lineup towards electric power. From their forays into electric motorsports to the road cars they have been releasing in the past years and their success in the EV market, it’s clear as day that their strategy paid off.
Volkswagen has been aggressively releasing electric models and advertising its role in spearheading the electrification of passenger cars. This has led to them having an impressive number of electric vehicles sold in Norway, where Volkswagen is the most purchased car brand. They stand at a huge 81% of newly registered cars being EVs. However, their sister company, Audi, dwarfs that with a mind-blowing 97% of cars sold this year being fully electric.
This huge disparity in the types of vehicles being purchased has led Director Ulf Tore Hekneby of Volkswagen importer Harald A. Møller to make a big announcement. They will only sell electric passenger cars starting on the 1st of January, 2024, according to Norway’s Postsen. This move would place them two years ahead of the 2025 goal that authorities set for the sale of electric cars only in Norway.
If you think this is a lofty enough goal, Hekneby doesn’t agree with that. He wants to establish a date by which half of the car fleet will become zero-emission. The Norwegian CEO is basing his optimism on a study made by the Institute of Transport Economics. They found that 2036 could be the year when that happens, assuming all the incentives for electrification remain unchanged.
However, authorities decided that electric cars will be subject to VAT, starting January 1st, 2023. This is expected to push the goal post for electrification back a few years. With the incentive being taken away, it could take as long as 2042 for half the car fleet to become electric. Still, Hekneby wants Volkswagen to be 5 years ahead of the market when it comes to their own vehicles being replaced by electric counterparts.
