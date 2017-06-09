Volkswagen Up! GTI Rendered as a 5-Door, Plus Sone Worthersee Videos

Volkswagen keeps telling us that the Golf GTI is over 40 years old, but we forget what that means. The early models didn't have a big trunk, electric windows or adaptive cruise... anything. In fact, you would consider yourself lucky if the brakes stopped the car when you needed it to.









So the fact that the Up! GTI , which is a spiritual successor, only comes as a 3-door shouldn't bother us. But it does. Thankfully, there are renderings out there, and X-Tomi took it upon himself to cater to passengers in the back. Skoda just said that it doesn't want another Citigo . So can there be another Up! without their backing? There might, especially since Latin America loves it so much. In fact, while the GTI model won't be offered, the next best thing has become available. It's called the Pepper Up! TSI and it comes with the same red stripe and front bumper design. Check it out in the photo gallery, because we're not going to write a story specifically for it.