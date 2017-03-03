Volkswagen Unveils Tiguan Allspace 7-Seater for Europe, We Want a VIN Check

Depending on what generation, body style or engine you buy, the VW Golf can be built in Europe, South Africa, Russia or Mexico. The same sort of "I thought I bought a German car" could be happening with the Tiguan.

SUV . The Honda CR-V is made in England, but it's got the wrong badge, for example. The Dieselgate automaker has just launched a new version called Tiguan Allspace. At first glance, the model which will be shown in Geneva is a brilliant idea, seeing as it's got seven seats for larger families. But where does it come from?



We know that the 7-seat Tiguan was originally developed for the US and China. So does that mean the more practical model will be imported from Chattanooga, Tennessee, much like the



Of course, there are plenty of things that differentiate the US model from the European Tiguan Allspace. For example, there will be six engines available, split evenly between TSI and TDI . But this wouldn't be the first diesel-powered car imported across the Atlantic.



The six engines in questions are shared with other VW models and produce between 150 and 240 PS. It's interesting that the base unit is a 1.4 TSI, not the new 1.5 TSI from the Golf. You could even have it with a twin-turbo TDI, but that will be very expensive. Another key difference is the use of the DSG gearbox, which on the American crossover is phased out for an automatic.



4Motion all-wheel drive will be standard on all engines making 180 PS or more (that would be the base 2.0 TSI), although you can order AWD as an option with the 150 PS version of the 2.0 TDI... which you probably should.



Compared to the NWB (normal wheelbase) Tiguan, the Allspace is 109mm longer between the wheels and 215mm longer overall. This creates just enough space for an extra pair of seats at the back of the car. When those are not needed, the trunk becomes bigger by 145 liters than the regular Tiguan. However, when seven people are in the car, you only have 230 liters of space.



