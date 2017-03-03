autoevolution

Volkswagen Unveils Tiguan Allspace 7-Seater for Europe, We Want a VIN Check

 
3 Mar 2017, 14:36 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Depending on what generation, body style or engine you buy, the VW Golf can be built in Europe, South Africa, Russia or Mexico. The same sort of "I thought I bought a German car" could be happening with the Tiguan.
If you think about, it the Tiguan is synonymous with the European C-segment SUV. The Honda CR-V is made in England, but it's got the wrong badge, for example. The Dieselgate automaker has just launched a new version called Tiguan Allspace. At first glance, the model which will be shown in Geneva is a brilliant idea, seeing as it's got seven seats for larger families. But where does it come from?

We know that the 7-seat Tiguan was originally developed for the US and China. So does that mean the more practical model will be imported from Chattanooga, Tennessee, much like the Golf Variant came from Mexico. The best way to check would be with a VIN code.

Of course, there are plenty of things that differentiate the US model from the European Tiguan Allspace. For example, there will be six engines available, split evenly between TSI and TDI. But this wouldn't be the first diesel-powered car imported across the Atlantic.

The six engines in questions are shared with other VW models and produce between 150 and 240 PS. It's interesting that the base unit is a 1.4 TSI, not the new 1.5 TSI from the Golf. You could even have it with a twin-turbo TDI, but that will be very expensive. Another key difference is the use of the DSG gearbox, which on the American crossover is phased out for an automatic.

4Motion all-wheel drive will be standard on all engines making 180 PS or more (that would be the base 2.0 TSI), although you can order AWD as an option with the 150 PS version of the 2.0 TDI... which you probably should.

Compared to the NWB (normal wheelbase) Tiguan, the Allspace is 109mm longer between the wheels and 215mm longer overall. This creates just enough space for an extra pair of seats at the back of the car. When those are not needed, the trunk becomes bigger by 145 liters than the regular Tiguan. However, when seven people are in the car, you only have 230 liters of space.

First orders will begin being taken in May with deliveries starting this September. We're still waiting to see if there's a RHD model on the way.
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Volkswagen 7-seat crossover 7-seat crossover Volkswagen
press release
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our VOLKSWAGEN Testdrives:

2016 Volkswagen Passat 2.0 BiTDI 4Motion78
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Touareg77
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Passat76
2014 VOLKSWAGEN Polo Facelift65
VOLKSWAGEN Golf 776
VOLKSWAGEN CC69
VOLKSWAGEN UP!56
VW Beetle68
VW Multivan61
VW Amarok 52