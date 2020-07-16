autoevolution
Volkswagen “Tiguan X” Crossover Coupe Rendered, Doesn’t Look Half Bad

As you’re well aware, Volkswagen is on a crossover spree. After redesigned the Tiguan for the 2021 model year, the German automaker is expected to roll out a coupe-crossover version next year under the Tiguan X nameplate.
Spied in May 2020 as a prototype with minimal camouflage, this body style is also the subject of a rendering from Kleber Silva. The pixel artist kept it clean and on point, yet the production model will feature a more sloped rear end.

Based on the mid-cycle refresh of the Tiguan in R-Line and R flavors, the rendered coupe crossover also features chromed exhaust finishers and the 4Motion badge on the right-hand side of the trunk door. You can expect VW to offer an R specification as well, featuring the 2.0-liter engine, limited-slip differential, and DSG dual-clutch transmission from the Golf R hot hatch.

Rumored to arrive at European dealerships in 2021, lesser versions of the Tiguan X should feature the 1.5- and 2.0-liter powertrains from the more practical sibling and the Tiguan Allspace seven-seat model. 130 metric horsepower and a six-speed manual transmission should come standard, and obviously enough, Volkswagen is certain to offer at least one turbo diesel despite this fuel’s bad reputation.

According to JATO Dynamics, diesel posted a 12-percent decline last year across Europe and electrified vehicles jumped to 8.1 percent of total registrations. The Tiguan X may also be available with the eHybrid option, a plug-in hybrid powertrain capable of 130 kph (80 mph) in EV mode.

The question is, does VW need a less practical but cooler-looking body style for the Tiguan? Crossover demand is on the rise, and the Germans would miss out on this boom otherwise. More than 6 million utility vehicles have been registered in the European Union last year, and most of them were VWs.

Love it or hate it, the Tiguan X makes a lot of sense.

