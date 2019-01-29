autoevolution

Volkswagen Tiguan Sales Reach Five Million

29 Jan 2019
Volkswagen was late to the crossover market with its Tiguan, but ever since its launch in 2007, the model's popularity has steadily risen. Ever wondered how many have been made or sold? According to a recent press release, that Number has just passed five million.
It's a drop in the ocean compared to the most popular VWs, like the Golf, Passat or Polo. But the Tiguan is one of the few crossovers that have broken into the Top 10 European sales charts, which are still dominated by smaller, cheaper models.

“The Tiguan has passed the historic mark of five million vehicles produced. The know-how of our team, the exceptional team spirit and the enthusiasm with which we produce our Volkswagen models form the basis for this great success and provide a strong foundation for our SUV strategy," said Dr. Andreas Tostmann, Member of the Board of Management responsible for Production.

As we've mentioned, the Tiguan came out in 2007 and started rolling off the assembly line in Wolfsburg. 2008, its first full year, saw 120,000 units being assembled, which meant it still looked like a niche model with about a third of the Golf's demands.

But Volkswagen did see that it was successful and continued development. In 2011, a facelift was revealed. It was mild from a cosmetic point but added more efficient 2.0 TDI (of the Dieselgate variety) and the latest interior pieces like the wheel or the infotainment.

2015 saw about 500,000 units being sold, and by that time, the Tiguan was popular in America as well. The following year, Europe saw the launch of a brand new model, which was finally based on the now famous MQB platform. A lot more types of engines became available, such as the bi-turbo TDI with 240 HP that now powers the Skoda Kodiaq RS.

This was the first Volkswagen SUV to be based on the MQB. It was followed in 2017 by the more spacious Tiguan Allspace, almost 22 centimeters longer and also available as a seven-seater model. The new generation and extension of the range resulted in over 700,000 units sold in 2017, and 2018 was the most successful year yet for the Tiguan product line with almost 800,000 vehicles.
