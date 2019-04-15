Volkswagen Tarok Coming To 2019 New York International Auto

autoevolution

Following the Sao Paolo International Motor Show of 2018, Volkswagen decided to bring the Tarok in the United States at New York for the Americans to have their say on the innovative bed and cab design. The concept features a 1.4-liter TSI similar to the engine in the Jetta and 4Motion all-wheel drive, as well as the MQB vehicle architecture that Volkswagen uses in the Golf.
Featuring a six-speed automatic transmission and Active Control all-wheel drive, the Tarok has more than 9.6 inches of ground clearance, a departure angle of 26.4 degrees, and an approach angle of 23.8 degrees. Normal, Comfort, Sport, and Eco modes customize parameters such as the steering, gearshift response, the throttle, and even the climate control.

The cockpit boasts 9.2 inches of touchscreen infotainment and the Digital Cockpit that Volkswagen borrowed from Audi. A portable speaker in the center console can be removed and connected to your smartphone through Bluetooth if you’re the type to take your music wherever and whenever.

Exterior design is extremely interesting in the case of the Tarok, which is prettier and more modern than other unibody workhorses such as the Ridgeline from Honda. 16-inch alloys with 235/70 tires were fitted to the concept, which also features a continuous LED strip at the rear that creates a hard-to-forget light signature at night.

Speaking of the rear of the Tarok, the tailgate extends into the bumper, translating to a low load height. More or less inspired by the T-Cross in Europe and Atlas in the United States, the compact pickup truck is gifted with underbody skid plates for additional protection in off-road scenarios.

As far as practicality is concerned, the variable load area is one of the more interesting solutions we’ve seen in a pickup in this past handful of years. Taking inspiration from the Chevrolet Avalanche, the rear seats can be folded and the rear panel of the cabin can be retracted to fit longer items in the bed. Thanks to a payload of 2,271 pounds, the Tarok isn’t a one-trick pony either.
