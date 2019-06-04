autoevolution
 

Volkswagen Tarok Edges Closer To Reality In the U.S.

4 Jun 2019, 20:04 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Following the grand reveal in Brazil, the peeps at Volkswagen took the Tarok to the United States in order to evaluate the compact pickup truck’s potential in this part of the world. As opposed to the Tanoak and Amarok, it appears the Tarok is the most possible candidate for the United States according to the senior vice president for product marketing.
34 photos
Volkswagen Tarok pickup truckVolkswagen Tarok pickup truckVolkswagen Tarok pickup truckVolkswagen Tarok pickup truckVolkswagen Tarok pickup truckVolkswagen Tarok pickup truckVolkswagen Tarok pickup truckVolkswagen Tarok pickup truckVolkswagen Tarok pickup truckVolkswagen Tarok pickup truckVolkswagen Tarok pickup truckVolkswagen Tarok pickup truckVolkswagen Tarok pickup truckVolkswagen Tarok Previews Small Pickup at New York 2019Volkswagen Tarok Previews Small Pickup at New York 2019Volkswagen Tarok Previews Small Pickup at New York 2019Volkswagen Tarok Previews Small Pickup at New York 2019Volkswagen Tarok Previews Small Pickup at New York 2019Volkswagen Tarok Previews Small Pickup at New York 2019Volkswagen Tarok Previews Small Pickup at New York 2019Volkswagen Tarok Previews Small Pickup at New York 2019Volkswagen Tarok Previews Small Pickup at New York 2019Volkswagen Tarok Previews Small Pickup at New York 2019Volkswagen Tarok Previews Small Pickup at New York 2019Volkswagen Tarok Previews Small Pickup at New York 2019Volkswagen Tarok Previews Small Pickup at New York 2019Volkswagen Tarok Previews Small Pickup at New York 2019Volkswagen Tarok Previews Small Pickup at New York 2019Volkswagen Tarok Previews Small Pickup at New York 2019Volkswagen Tarok Previews Small Pickup at New York 2019Volkswagen Tarok Previews Small Pickup at New York 2019Volkswagen Tarok Previews Small Pickup at New York 2019Volkswagen Tarok Previews Small Pickup at New York 2019
“As pickups get bigger – to the stage where they are as big as full-size pickups were not so long ago – and more expensive and less fuel-efficient, we are trying to see if there is space for a vehicle with a smaller footprint that potentially is more affordable and gets better gas mileage,” said Hein Schafer.

The Detroit News sees this remark as an opening for the Tarok, which utilizes the MQB vehicle architecture from the Golf, Arteon, Tiguan, and Atlas. Looking at the bigger picture, the Big Three in Detroit wouldn’t compete at this level because Ford, General Motors, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles are more interested in the mid- and full-size segments.

Hyundai, on the other hand, prepares to take the veils off the Santa Cruz while Kia is eyeing a compact pickup as well. Turning our attention back to domestic automakers, Ford is developing a compact-sized pickup on the C2 vehicle architecture of the Focus.

The Blue Oval didn’t mention a thing about availability in the United States, and we wouldn’t be surprised if the Courier wouldn’t make it to North America considering the underpinnings come from a European model. On the other hand, don’t forget the 2020 Escape shares its platform with the all-new Kuga and Focus.

In concept flavor, the Tarok utilizes the 1.4 TSI from the Jetta but with a couple of modifications. The four-cylinder turbo develops 150 horsepower, and if you’re thinking about the environment, the engine is much obliged to run on E100 or E22 gasoline-ethanol blend.

The party piece of the Tarok, however, is the Chevrolet Avalanche-inspired retractable panel in the rear. By extending the cargo area into the cabin, the compact pickup can load longer items. In terms of payload, look forward to 1,000 kilograms (2,205 pounds) or thereabouts.
Volkswagen Tarok pickup truck Volkswagen US
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
On Electric Harleys and New Generations 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN Passat GTEVOLKSWAGEN Passat GTE CompactVOLKSWAGEN PassatVOLKSWAGEN Passat CompactVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant GTEVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant GTE MediumVOLKSWAGEN Passat VariantVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant MediumVOLKSWAGEN Passat AlltrackVOLKSWAGEN Passat Alltrack MediumAll VOLKSWAGEN models  
 
 