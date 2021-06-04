Volkswagen Taking Over a Greek Island With Its EVs, Government Supports the Move

One of the major automakers that are most involved in the electric shift is Volkswagen. I bet everyone remembers the Golf 3 CityStromer that ran production between 1992 and 1996. No? Well, seeing as how only 120 models of this groundbreaking EV were sold, no one will blame you, I promise.
Nearly thirty years later, VW is still going strong with a wide range of EVs meant to hail in a new era of an electrified society. Sure, it may sound like VW is bent on world domination with EVs but that’s not really far from the truth; after all, from a business standpoint, you want your product to be in as many hands as possible. Well, step one in VW's world domination plan seems to be officially underway.
Late last year, Volkswagen announced it would be “investing” in the Greek island of Astypalea by converting the island's mobility infrastructure from ICEs to EVs. With around 1,500 ICE vehicles on the island, there was no odor of eco-friendly goodness.
The ID.4 has therefore become the first fully electric police car in Greece.
But Volkswagen didn’t just come in and take over an island; it had help from the Greek government itself. The five-year plan is meant to transform Astypalea into the first “smart and sustainable island” among the Greek provinces and act as an example for the rest of Greece. It's also a platform for study, helping Volkswagen understand a myriad of factors that will surely affect a transition to an electric society.
All of this is part of the "Greece 2.0" economic reset model for the country, which consists of 170 different projects and is meant to mobilize an estimated €57 billion ($69 billion at current exchange rates) according to Greek news outlet Ekathimerini.com; €30 billion ($36.3 billion) is from the E.U. and €27 billion ($32.7 billion) from expected investors.
local authority vehicles, companies, and private vehicles of inhabitants, government subsidies being one of the major factors in this drive forward. Eventually, e-scooters and e-bikes will also join the mix.
However, there is a bit of an issue in all of this. Astypalea is currently a mostly diesel-driven island, as very few alternative energy sources have been set up except generators. But Volkswagen seems to embrace this as it offers a perfect laboratory in which to test all subsequent stages of a transition.
To solve the problem of the missing charging infrastructure, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says, “Astypalea will be a test bed for the green transition: energy autonomous, and entirely powered by nature.” This is all part of further development implemented in "Greece 2.0" and looks to bring wind-driven and possibly solar energy.
eco-friendly island, do so without hesitation as there are already 12 chargers installed, with another 16 in the plans, according to Greek City Times.
If any investors are reading this article, you really need to investigate the amount of land available on this island and what it’s going to cost you to get some in your name. Why would I be telling you this? Simple, to get you riding the wave that is happening now.
Actually, you may only be six months late to the party, but it’s still looks like this could work. Go, be a part of the green revolution. With a bit of hope, maybe you pick up a contract with the city or Greek government; after all, those are the contracts you really want.
Nearly thirty years later, VW is still going strong with a wide range of EVs meant to hail in a new era of an electrified society. Sure, it may sound like VW is bent on world domination with EVs but that’s not really far from the truth; after all, from a business standpoint, you want your product to be in as many hands as possible. Well, step one in VW's world domination plan seems to be officially underway.
Late last year, Volkswagen announced it would be “investing” in the Greek island of Astypalea by converting the island's mobility infrastructure from ICEs to EVs. With around 1,500 ICE vehicles on the island, there was no odor of eco-friendly goodness.
The ID.4 has therefore become the first fully electric police car in Greece.
But Volkswagen didn’t just come in and take over an island; it had help from the Greek government itself. The five-year plan is meant to transform Astypalea into the first “smart and sustainable island” among the Greek provinces and act as an example for the rest of Greece. It's also a platform for study, helping Volkswagen understand a myriad of factors that will surely affect a transition to an electric society.
All of this is part of the "Greece 2.0" economic reset model for the country, which consists of 170 different projects and is meant to mobilize an estimated €57 billion ($69 billion at current exchange rates) according to Greek news outlet Ekathimerini.com; €30 billion ($36.3 billion) is from the E.U. and €27 billion ($32.7 billion) from expected investors.
local authority vehicles, companies, and private vehicles of inhabitants, government subsidies being one of the major factors in this drive forward. Eventually, e-scooters and e-bikes will also join the mix.
However, there is a bit of an issue in all of this. Astypalea is currently a mostly diesel-driven island, as very few alternative energy sources have been set up except generators. But Volkswagen seems to embrace this as it offers a perfect laboratory in which to test all subsequent stages of a transition.
To solve the problem of the missing charging infrastructure, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says, “Astypalea will be a test bed for the green transition: energy autonomous, and entirely powered by nature.” This is all part of further development implemented in "Greece 2.0" and looks to bring wind-driven and possibly solar energy.
eco-friendly island, do so without hesitation as there are already 12 chargers installed, with another 16 in the plans, according to Greek City Times.
If any investors are reading this article, you really need to investigate the amount of land available on this island and what it’s going to cost you to get some in your name. Why would I be telling you this? Simple, to get you riding the wave that is happening now.
Actually, you may only be six months late to the party, but it’s still looks like this could work. Go, be a part of the green revolution. With a bit of hope, maybe you pick up a contract with the city or Greek government; after all, those are the contracts you really want.
?? Astypalea is on course to become a smart, sustainable island! The first electric vehicles were taken into service today in the presence of Prime Minister of Greece @kmitsotakis, our CEO @Herbert_Diess & Deputy Foreign Minister Kostas Fragogiannis.— Volkswagen Group (@VWGroup) June 2, 2021
More information: ????