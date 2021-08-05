Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Will Get Facelift, Could Look Like This

Volkswagen is working on a facelift of the T-Roc, its crossover with MQB underpinnings. It is also available in a drop-top version, and it will also receive a facelift. A CGI artist already prepared a rendering of the car to show us how it could look like when it will be ready to be unveiled.
Posted on Behance, KDesign AG's render shows the T-Roc Cabriolet with a modified front end. Its headlights have been extended to the front fenders, while the ornaments in the bumper have been enlarged, and now feature even bigger LED strips. The two black ornaments are mated by a large black band in the front bumper.
The profile of the T-Roc Cabriolet facelift does not show any relevant changes, but the back brings large exhaust ornaments, which are too big to be real, along with different taillights. The latter is extended all the way to the center of the trunk lid. The rear bumper also integrates a larger diffuser, while the trunk lid features a more pronounced aerodynamic element with the third stoplight.
While the facelifted Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet may not look precisely like this render, now you have a better idea of what the Germans are planning for one of the few convertible crossovers on the market today. Volkswagen surprised the world with its entry into the segment, but it was a rational decision since the automaker is known for sticking to pragmatical decisions when new models are concerned.
On the inside, the T-Roc Cabriolet is expected to come with the company's latest driver assistance systems, the Ready2Discover multimedia unit, and new possibilities for ordering colors and fabrics to enhance personalization opportunities. The facelift of the Volkswagen T-Roc is expected to hit the market in 2022, while its Cabriolet sibling might reach dealers up to a year later as a 2024 model-year vehicle.
The T-Roc is also available in an R version, which means it gets a 2.0-liter TSI engine that provides 400 Nm (295 lb. ft.) of torque and 295 hp. All the resources available are channeled to its four wheels with the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system and its seven-speed DSG gearbox. It proves to be a quick crossover, as the T-Roc R can go from standstill to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 4.8 seconds, while its electronic speed limiter is set at 250 km/h (155 mph).
