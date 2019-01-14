autoevolution

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabrio Filmed Testing in Germany, Is the New Picnic Basked

14 Jan 2019, 19:08 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
They say that the Miata is a convertible for women, but it's not. Volkswagen seems to be onto something much better with the T-Roc Cabriolet, the first crossover to offer what the Evoque Cabrio had for less money.
3 photos
Volkswagen T-Roc Cabrio Filmed Testing in Germany, Is the New Picnic BaskedVolkswagen T-Roc Cabrio Filmed Testing in Germany, Is the New Picnic Basked
A couple of years ago, the bosses of this German automaker decided to delete many 2-door cars from the lineup, and that included the Eos, the Golf Cabriolet and both Beatle bodies. It left fans a little sad, but the iconic picnic basket design (Golf I Cabrio nickname) lives on in this T-Roc... minus the roof hoop, of course.

If you want to be a part of the convertible lifestyle in a small crossover, we won't judge you at all. Being a two-door with a curved roof makes this a bit sportier-looking than the conventional T-Roc family car. Also, you've got seating for four (just about) and a slightly rugged appearance.

We think this version sits a little lower as well, but it could be the camera playing tricks on us. Sadly, the cool trunk wing that's big enough to eat off can't compensate for the fact that this is no longer a hatchback. Like many convertibles of this type, the T-Roc now has a sort of oven door for you to stuff things through.

As far as the engines are concerned, this soft-top model might get a few new ones. The whole VW Group is busy developing new stuff for things like the Golf 8 and Octavia 4, stuff which may be shared across the MQB platform. We're talking about a 12V mild-hybrid 2.0 TDI, a new 1.5 TDI, and the BlueMotion 1.5 TSI hybrid.

When is it going to enter production? That's no mystery at all since VW made its 2020 debut know to all for quite some time now.

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet t-roc convertible Volkswagen spy video spyshots
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN T-CrossVOLKSWAGEN T-Cross Small SUVVOLKSWAGEN TouaregVOLKSWAGEN Touareg Medium SUVVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! GTIVOLKSWAGEN up! GTI MiniAll VOLKSWAGEN models  
 
 