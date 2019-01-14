Volkswagen T-Roc Cabrio Filmed Testing in Germany, Is the New Picnic Basked

They say that the Miata is a convertible for women, but it's not. Volkswagen seems to be onto something much better with the T-Roc Cabriolet, the first crossover to offer what the Evoque Cabrio had for less money.

3 photos



If you want to be a part of the convertible lifestyle in a small crossover, we won't judge you at all. Being a two-door with a curved roof makes this a bit sportier-looking than the conventional T-Roc family car. Also, you've got seating for four (just about) and a slightly rugged appearance.



We think this version sits a little lower as well, but it could be the camera playing tricks on us. Sadly, the cool trunk wing that's big enough to eat off can't compensate for the fact that this is no longer a hatchback. Like many convertibles of this type, the T-Roc now has a sort of oven door for you to stuff things through.



As far as the engines are concerned, this soft-top model might get a few new ones. The whole VW Group is busy developing new stuff for things like the Golf 8 and Octavia 4, stuff which may be shared across the MQB platform. We're talking about a



When is it going to enter production? That's no mystery at all since VW made its 2020 debut know to all for quite some time now.



A couple of years ago, the bosses of this German automaker decided to delete many 2-door cars from the lineup, and that included the Eos, the Golf Cabriolet and both Beatle bodies. It left fans a little sad, but the iconic picnic basket design (Golf I Cabrio nickname) lives on in this T-Roc... minus the roof hoop, of course.If you want to be a part of the convertible lifestyle in a small crossover, we won't judge you at all. Being a two-door with a curved roof makes this a bit sportier-looking than the conventional T-Roc family car. Also, you've got seating for four (just about) and a slightly rugged appearance.We think this version sits a little lower as well, but it could be the camera playing tricks on us. Sadly, the cool trunk wing that's big enough to eat off can't compensate for the fact that this is no longer a hatchback. Like many convertibles of this type, the T-Roc now has a sort of oven door for you to stuff things through.As far as the engines are concerned, this soft-top model might get a few new ones. The whole VW Group is busy developing new stuff for things like the Golf 8 and Octavia 4, stuff which may be shared across the MQB platform. We're talking about a 12V mild-hybrid 2.0 TDI , a new 1.5 TDI, and the BlueMotion 1.5 TSI hybrid.When is it going to enter production? That's no mystery at all since VW made its 2020 debut know to all for quite some time now.