Volkswagen Stretches The Tiguan Just In Time For Geneva, Calls It The Allspace

Presented back in January at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, the longer take on the Tiguan is called simply Tiguan
in the U.S. But in Europe, Volkswagen calls the seven-seater Tiguan the Allspace.
The seven-seat compact crossover SUV
showed up at the poshest show of them all, loaded with all the optional bits the all-new model has to offer. I’m not exactly sure about the orange-and-black seats considering how conservative the exterior paint job is, but then again, VW works in mysterious ways.
From the front or the rear, the Allspace doesn’t reveal exactly how large it is when compared to the regular Tiguan
. Looked at from the profile, however, the family-oriented SUV exhibits bigger rear doors and a generously-sized wheelbase. As a matter of fact, the Allspace boasts a 215-millimeter longer body (4,701 mm) and 109 millimeters of additional wheelbase (2,790 mm). The rear overhang has increased as well, by exactly 106 millimeters.
All these translate into a 145-liter larger trunk and adequate legroom for the third-row passengers. Don’t, however, think that it’s OK to sit there for long journeys, because it’s not all that commodious. When the second- and third-row seats are folded into the floor, the Tiguan Allspace shows off 1,920 liters of cargo capacity, which makes for a gain of 265 liters over the Tiguan.
Along the same lines of the original, the Allspace can be had with front- and all-wheel-drive, as well as manual and DSG gearboxes. Engine-wise, customers have three turbocharged four-pots and a number of three turbo diesels to choose from. The most lethargic powerplant packs 150 PS (110 kW), whereas the 2.0 BiTDI
boasts 240 PS (176 kW). This being VW, it must be mentioned that all TDIs feature SCR and AdBlue to reduce NOx emissions.
Advanced sales for the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
will begin in May, whereas the EU market launch is slated for the month of September.