Volkswagen's Upgraded Voice Control Turns the Golf Into a Smart Conversation Partner

Volkswagen enhanced the Golf's eight-generation this winter with a facelifted version and loaded it with modern technologies, and it looks like they're getting some upgrades. The German automaker has recently announced that the infotainment in the current Golf has been improved to turn everyday rides into comfortable journeys.
The Golf's infotainment update is based on the modular infotainment matrix (MIB3), which has seen various modifications to improve different functions that are now focused even more on typical customer applications.
One of the main features that were improved was the voice control, which now has a recognition rate of 95 percent and responds up to four times faster. This will allow you to talk more naturally, as the system will be able to understand phrases such as "I'm cold," "turn the seat heater on," or "where can I find a gas station in Berlin?".
The system also recognizes whether the driver or a passenger is speaking. This means that it is able to activate the climate control precisely for the individual making the request. It is also capable of asking questions and allowing interruptions, becoming a sort of "intelligent conversation partner."
The improved voice control not only allows the customer to operate the climate control, but it also lets them control the entertainment system, navigation, and phone in no time. For example, it will take less than five seconds to list the results of a typical navigation destination entry.
The touchscreen is another area where in-car infotainment has been improved. Gesture control is now possible from a few inches away from the screen, thanks to the infrared proximity sensor technology.
As a result of this, the buttons around the hazard warning light switch are blocked. As soon as the finger makes contact with the screen, the sliders for the volume and temperature are also blocked. This basically eliminates the possibility of unintentional activation of the control panels below.
These upgrades will go into series production in the following weeks. Vehicles that have already been delivered will also benefit from the improved software next year, as part of a voluntary service campaign.
