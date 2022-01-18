Volkswagen's 'NFT' Is a New Golf Hot Hatch That's Coming Next Month

Volkswagen’s compact hot hatch family is vaster than ever, with gasoline and diesel models, a plug-in hybrid, and an all-weather warrior. As a result, one might think that they are pretty much done with it until the facelifts arrive, right? Wrong, because they have one more in the pipeline.
This isn’t even a rumor, as it actually holds water, considering that it came straight from the German company in the form of a teaser shared with their social media fans late last week.
The picture clearly shows a Golf, with a rather big roof-mounted wing, on a dark background. We tried applying a basic dose of Photoshop to the image, though that didn’t help much, as the only things that became a bit more visible were the front and rear ends and the roof-mounted antenna, so Volkswagen saw that one coming.
If you have any doubt surrounding the hot hatch classification, then the short caption accompanying the teaser should get rid of it, as they said that they’re “launching an NFT (Notably Fast Transporter),” and that it is due next month.
Now, your guess is as good as ours when it comes to the actual model on which it is based, as it might be an even quicker version of the GTD (diesel), GTE (plug-in hybrid), and GTI (gasoline). Let’s not forget that the latter is also available in the Clubsport configuration, which is their quickest front-wheel drive hot hatch.
Moreover, the all-wheel drive Golf R sits at the top of the range in terms of power, performance, and pricing, so they could use this one too. However, if they do, then it will launch with less than 394 bhp, as otherwise, it would cannibalize its more premium cousin, the Audi RS 3 Sportback. So, what do you think VW is prepping?
