Volkswagen Recalls Two SUVs Over Software Error That Causes Engine Stalling

Back in June 2021, the Volkswagen Group of America became aware of a stalling condition affecting their smallest utility vehicle. In-depth analysis revealed that AWD-equipped Taos crossovers produced for the 2022 model year feature a software error that may lead to stalling in specific conditions when coming to a stop. What kind of conditions? From high ambient temperatures to high engine load or simply using the A/C.
In June 2021, when the Product Safety Committee decided to recall no fewer than 5,092 units of the compact utility vehicle, Volkswagen Group of America was aware of 31 vehicles that exhibited the stalling condition.
After issuing a stop-sale order in August 2021, the German automaker’s North American division took until October 2021 to come up with the remedy. Campaign 22V-687 serves as an extension of 21V-615 that we’ve just covered, and the report filed with the NHTSA lists only two vehicles.
The subject vehicles - 3VVYX7B26NM021138 and 3VVJX7B25NM021505 – were produced on July 30th, 2021 and August 9th, 2021. Said vehicles “were not reached/repaired in internal actions in VWM” as per said report. We don’t know what actually happened, but we do know that Volkswagen de Mexico took the blame for it because the Taos is assembled in Puebla.
Whatever may have happened, affected customers will be notified of Volkswagen’s oversight on November 11th. The engine control unit software will be updated free of charge. Volkswagen further notes that the updated software version was introduced in production in calendar week 36.2 of 2021, which means September 2021. Curiously enough, the previous recall’s NHTSA report says calendar week 42, which converts to October 2021.
Twinned with the China-spec Tharu, the Volkswagen Taos has entered the 2023 model year with a starting price of $24,155 excluding destination charge. Only three grades are available to configure, all of them equipped with a 1.5-liter TSI four-cylinder turbo that belts out 158 force-fed ponies.
After issuing a stop-sale order in August 2021, the German automaker’s North American division took until October 2021 to come up with the remedy. Campaign 22V-687 serves as an extension of 21V-615 that we’ve just covered, and the report filed with the NHTSA lists only two vehicles.
The subject vehicles - 3VVYX7B26NM021138 and 3VVJX7B25NM021505 – were produced on July 30th, 2021 and August 9th, 2021. Said vehicles “were not reached/repaired in internal actions in VWM” as per said report. We don’t know what actually happened, but we do know that Volkswagen de Mexico took the blame for it because the Taos is assembled in Puebla.
Whatever may have happened, affected customers will be notified of Volkswagen’s oversight on November 11th. The engine control unit software will be updated free of charge. Volkswagen further notes that the updated software version was introduced in production in calendar week 36.2 of 2021, which means September 2021. Curiously enough, the previous recall’s NHTSA report says calendar week 42, which converts to October 2021.
Twinned with the China-spec Tharu, the Volkswagen Taos has entered the 2023 model year with a starting price of $24,155 excluding destination charge. Only three grades are available to configure, all of them equipped with a 1.5-liter TSI four-cylinder turbo that belts out 158 force-fed ponies.