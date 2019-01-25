autoevolution
Volkswagen Preps for the Future, to Start Mobile Fast Charging Production

At the end of last year, Volkswagen presented its idea of a mobile fast-charging station that is essence could be for the auto industry what a power bank is for the smartphone one. Now, a little over a month later, the Germans confirmed the technology will soon go into mass production.
Initially, Volkswagen only announced a pilot project to take place in Wolfsburg this year to test the stations. For some reason, the company decided not to wait for the results and revealed the steps it will be taking to start production.

The mobile charging station will be manufactured at the Hanover components plant, where the production of heat exchangers for combustion engines will be phased out by the year 2020.

The decision was made because “forecasts indicate that considerable demand for flexible fast charging stations is to be expected in connection with the ramp-up of e-mobility over the next few years.”

“The flexible fast charging station developed by Group Components can make a key contribution in this area,” said in a statement Thomas Schmall, the head of Volkswagen’s component’s division.

The mobile fast charging station Volkswagen has been working on has a storage capacity of up to 360 kWh. Up to 15 vehicles can be plugged in before depletion, four of which simultaneously, two with DC and two with AC connections.

The technology used in it is of a quick-charge type, meaning the process of getting power to decent levels on an average electric car lasts for about 17 minutes.

It can be installed independently from any power supply and, as soon as the energy levels drop below 20 percent, it can be changed with a new, fully charged one.

The tech behind the stations is based on Volkswagen’s Modular Electric Toolkit (MEB) platform for electric cars, meaning they will also be able to act as home for second life batteries.
