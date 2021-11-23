Volkswagen Opens the Order Books for the ID.5 Electric SUV, Prices Start at 46,500 EUR

At the beginning of this month, German carmaker Volkswagen unveiled the “first fully-electric SUV coupe” in its lineup, the ID.5. Here we are a couple of weeks later, and it announced it has opened the order books for the model.
Now, don’t start getting your hopes up, as the opening of the order books has nothing to do with actual delivery. That is expected to begin at a later, and yet undisclosed date. Also, for now, the placing of orders seems to be available only in Europe, particularly in Germany.
There, the entry-level ID.5 Pro (rated at 174 ps of power) will sell for 46,515 euros, which, to give you a perspective on things, would be roughly $52,384 at today’s exchange rates.
Aside from the Pro, there are two other ID.5 options on the table, namely the Pro Performance (204 ps coming from the electric motors), and the top of the range GTX, which provides 299 ps, and a range of 490 km (304 km - the average range for the others is 520 km/323 miles as measured under WLTP ).
That may seem a bit restrictive, but Volkswagen says that, thanks to fast charging, the GTX can gain 100 km (62 miles) of charging in just six minutes.
“Our first all-electric SUV coupé offers local carbon-neutral mobility and sporty performance for a demanding clientele,” said in a statement Klaus Zellmer, VW’s official in charge of sales.
“Our aim is to make Volkswagen the most desirable volume brand for sustainable mobility. The ID.5 is a crucial milestone and a big step along our way to ZERO.”
ZERO would be Way to Zero, a strategy announced by the automotive behemoth in the early months of this year, one that calls, among other things, for the brand’s all-electric vehicle sales to account for at least 70 percent of the total in Europe by the end of the decade.
The ID.5 is the third all-electric vehicle wearing the Volkswagen logo, after the ID.3 and ID.4.
