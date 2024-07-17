Volkswagen of America Sends Off Second-Gen Tiguan With a Special Edition

2024 will be the final year of the Volkswagen Tiguan three-row crossover for North America, which is due a redesign for 2025 on the very same platform as the outgoing model. Wolfsburg Edition is how the automaker calls the send-off edition of the compact utility vehicle, an SE-based edition that comes with either front-wheel drive or 4MOTION.
Although Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition photography is currently unavailable, Volkswagen knows how much this model will cost: $30,995 with front-wheel drive or $32,495 with the Haldex-type 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system. A value-oriented crossover that adds unique styling details and content, Wolfsburg Edition comes with a new 18-inch wheel design that boasts five machine-finish spokes and ten gloss-black spokes.
Available in Atlantic Blue, Platinum Gray, Black Pearl, or Pure White, said model also stands out by means of Wolfsburg badges in black and silver. The front bumper and mirror caps get a bit of silver as well, while the window surrounds are finished in black. Chrome, meanwhile, is used on the doors, bumpers, and the Bumperdillo.
Bumperdillo is a trademarked moniker that refers to a self-adhesive rear bumper cover. As implied, the Bumperdillo protects the rear bumper from scratches and scuffs when loading and unloading whatnots in and from the cargo area. Said applique retails at $103.50 on VW's website.
As far as the interior is concerned, Wolfsburg Edition builds on the very popular SE trim level with Snap Orange stitching for the Titan Black leatherette upholstery. Snap Orange is reportedly inspired by the Habanero Orange paint color, a.k.a. the color from the second gen's debut.
IQ.DRIVE means driving assistance and safety features in Volkswagen jargon, with highlights such as Lane Assist, Front Assist, Rear Traffic Alert, Travel Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, and so forth. The list of standard equipment also includes cordless App-Connect, Volkswagen Car-Net, and SiriusXM 360L.
A three-row affair with seating for seven, America's Tiguan used to be called Tiguan Allspace in Europe. For the next generation of the three-row Tiguan, customers in Europe will be presented with a new moniker in the form of Tayron. Adding to the confusion, Tayron is also used by VW for a two-row crossover produced by FAW-VW for the Chinese market exclusively.
Europe switched to the third-gen Tiguan with two-row seating in the first half of 2024. Offered with a longer wheelbase in China, the newcomer can be had with a choice of 1.4- through 2.0-liter turbo engines from the TSI and TDI families. A plug-in hybrid is available as well, based around the 1.5-liter TSI from the EA211 series.
Moving on, standard goodies further include model-specific decor, illuminated scuff plates, 30-color ambient lighting, rain-sensing wipers, heated washer nozzles, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and remote start. Be it front- or all-wheel drive, Wolfsburg Edition also gets a power liftgate, push-button start, keyless access, the Volkswagen Digital Cockpit digital instrument cluster, Composition Media 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment, and IQ.DRIVE.
