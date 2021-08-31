Volkswagen Lets Drivers Choose the 4G Provider in Their Cars

Bussink SpeedLegend: When an AMG GT R Gets Inspired by the SLR Stirling Moss

Car-Net is offered as standard on the majority of 2020 model year and newer Volkswagen cars sold in the States, so needless to say, its adoption is skyrocketing these days. 7 photos



Needless to say, for Car-Net to do its magic, it needs Internet access itself, and this week, Volkswagen announced a new program that’s likely to be good news for customers in America.



And this is because the announcement paves the way for more 4G options in a Volkswagen, as Car-Net users can now choose between Verizon and T-Mobile for in-car connectivity.



In other words, drivers are no longer tied to a certain carrier, as both Verizon and T-Mobile are supported now as part of a program called Carrier of Choice. Support for their 4G services would be added in late September when drivers can just configure the Internet access from the companion mobile app.



If you’re not an existing Verizon or T-Mobile customer and want to bring their services to your Car-Net Volkswagen, you can get an unlimited plan for $20 per month.



It goes without saying that on-the-go connectivity comes in very handy to everybody out there, especially given the adoption of connected car functionality in today’s automotive market. Volkswagen too says that Car-Net has been very well received since its debut for the 2014 model year, and 2020 introduced additional functionality, including remote access and parking information.



