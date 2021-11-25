Volkswagen-Led Consortium Posted a Takeover Offer for Rental Car Company Europcar

4 Renault and Europcar Make First Step in EV Partnership

A consortium led by a subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group has posted an offer for the takeover of Europcar Mobility Group. The consortium we are referring to is called Green Mobility Holding S.A., and it has made an offer of EUR 0.50 per share of Europcar Mobility Group 53 photos



The consortium first announced the intention to make an offer for the Europcar Mobility Group back in July 2021, but the AMF's approval has led to the point where we are today. With the deal that still must be agreed on by both parties, VW will be able to offer new mobility packages as the company presented in its New Auto 2030 plan.



Europcar has approximately 3,500



Until the acquisition is completed, do not expect Volkswagen to comment too much on the matter. It is worth noting that the offer made by the consortium values the Europcar Mobility Group at approximately $3.4 billion (ca. EUR 2.9 billion).



As you can imagine, the consortium will have to optimize the rental car company's operations now but will be able to enjoy the fruits of their investment later.



In the case of Volkswagen, the German marque might be able to offer



Furthermore, the German company will also gain access to an entirely different customer base that may bring economic advantages in the sharing economy.

