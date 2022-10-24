Volkswagen Is Going Back to Buttons on Steering Wheels Because Customers Want Them

More on this:

1 Old VW Golf Commercial With Hoonigan Granny Teaches Us Several Lessons At Once

2 VW Came in Strong at Super Bowl XLV, Darth Vader Used the Force To Promote the Passat

3 Gluing Yourself to the Porsche Floor and Then Complaining About Conditions Is Bad Activism

4 VW Passat Variant B3 Thinks It’s the Perfect Grocery Getter When Acting All R32 GT-R

5 Volkswagen Recalls ID.4 Electric SUV Over Software Issue