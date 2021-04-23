Volkswagen Is Considering Legal Options With the Beetle Knockoff ORA Punk Cat

Cases of Chinese automakers borrowing design elements, taking inspiration from popular or classic models, or downright ripping them off to create cheaper versions are quite frequent. Every once in a while, one such “tribute” comes close enough to the original as to prompt legal action by the trademark owner.
The last time one such case made international headlines and caused very heated, divisive reactions was with a BYD car branded the SS Dolphin and styled very much like a classic C1 Corvette. Had it been a tribute of some sorts, it would have been a cheeky, irreverent one, verging on tacky and ridiculous. As a knockoff, General Motors could do nothing about it, since no specific trademark had been infringed, since the Chinese maker was careful enough to replicate the overall aesthetic without getting into trouble by being specific.
This week, at the 2021 edition of Auto Shaghai, the Great Wall Motors’ EV division ORA introduced Punk Cat. Despite the name, there is nothing punk and nothing catty about the EV: it is, simply put, a very blatant ripoff of a ‘60 Volkswagen Beetle, with an all-electric drivetrain, four doors, and an interior that would make even grandma, who is all too familiar with the swinging sixties, think “eh, this is a bit over the top.”
News of the Punk Cat spread worldwide, with commentators divided on whether ORA was right to do this to the Beetle, or whether any Beetle was better than no Beetle at all (VW discontinued it in 2019, but reports say that an electric version is coming). Those wondering whether Volkswagen could or would sue for the ripoff now have an answer: it might.
“We check this matter with regard to any violations of utility model or design rights of Volkswagen AG and reserve the right to take any necessary legal steps,” Volkswagen tells CarScoops in a statement.
This isn’t an open declaration of war, but it’s not a flat-out denial either, as was the case with General Motors last year. It’s PR-speak for “we’re considering legal options.” Volkswagen, like most auto giants, knows that mounting a case against a company in China is difficult, costly and time-consuming. That last aspect is important: ORA will bring the Punk Cat into production later in 2021, so VW would have to move fast to block it, should it conclude it has grounds to claim trademark infringement.
