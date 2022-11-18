Volkswagen Is Considering an Electric Golf Now That Project Trinity Got Delayed

Volkswagen Group has had new management since September, and it’s already causing massive headaches for the company’s plans. The change affects all brands, but Volkswagen might be especially hit, with important electrification plans delayed or even shelved.
We knew when Oliver Blume replaced Herbert Diess as Volkswagen boss that ambitious electrification plans laid out by the former CEO were in jeopardy. Blume is a pragmatic petrolhead, not a visionary, and although the Porsche Taycan proved a success, he’s not the EV evangelist Diess was. Volkswagen’s CEO confirmed that thing when he announced that all projects and investments are under review.
The first consequence is that Project Trinity will see further delays, and the new factory that Diess wanted to build in Wolfsburg is on the chopping board. It’s impossible to know whether chef Blume would take the knife and slice it to pieces, and we suspect Volkswagen’s CEO has no idea either. What we know is that the Trinity flagship EV project will not arrive earlier than 2030, which is six years later than originally planned. To be sure, this is not entirely Blume’s fault because software woes at Cariad already pushed the launch to 2026.
The delay deals a blow to Volkswagen’s plans to catch up with Tesla. Blume faces the daunting task of overhauling the German carmaker’s operations, but his first steps seem rather wavering. He certainly considers some of the ambitious projects from the Diess era unrealistic. He is still in the process of working out the changes needed to keep Volkswagen afloat. A planning round scheduled for November was delayed, citing “changing economic realities.”
According to Automotive News, one of the options Blume might consider is offering an electric version of the highly-popular Golf or the Tiguan. They would be built on an updated MEB electric platform at the existing factory in Wolfsburg. The new EV could go on sale before 2026 after the combustion engine models are phased out. It also ensures the plant will continue to utilize its full capacity as European customers will buy more electric vehicles in the future.
We don’t know how this new project interferes with the ID. line of cars that Volkswagen is also making. The ID.3 can be considered an electric Golf, and you don’t need a lot of imagination to picture the ID.4 as the electric Tiguan. We thought the ID. models would eventually get more palatable names, not that they will compete with almost identical versions of themselves. Perhaps Mr. Blume will have a clearer vision of Volkswagen’s plans after the winter holidays. He should know that the clock is ticking and the competition is not standing still.
The first consequence is that Project Trinity will see further delays, and the new factory that Diess wanted to build in Wolfsburg is on the chopping board. It’s impossible to know whether chef Blume would take the knife and slice it to pieces, and we suspect Volkswagen’s CEO has no idea either. What we know is that the Trinity flagship EV project will not arrive earlier than 2030, which is six years later than originally planned. To be sure, this is not entirely Blume’s fault because software woes at Cariad already pushed the launch to 2026.
The delay deals a blow to Volkswagen’s plans to catch up with Tesla. Blume faces the daunting task of overhauling the German carmaker’s operations, but his first steps seem rather wavering. He certainly considers some of the ambitious projects from the Diess era unrealistic. He is still in the process of working out the changes needed to keep Volkswagen afloat. A planning round scheduled for November was delayed, citing “changing economic realities.”
According to Automotive News, one of the options Blume might consider is offering an electric version of the highly-popular Golf or the Tiguan. They would be built on an updated MEB electric platform at the existing factory in Wolfsburg. The new EV could go on sale before 2026 after the combustion engine models are phased out. It also ensures the plant will continue to utilize its full capacity as European customers will buy more electric vehicles in the future.
We don’t know how this new project interferes with the ID. line of cars that Volkswagen is also making. The ID.3 can be considered an electric Golf, and you don’t need a lot of imagination to picture the ID.4 as the electric Tiguan. We thought the ID. models would eventually get more palatable names, not that they will compete with almost identical versions of themselves. Perhaps Mr. Blume will have a clearer vision of Volkswagen’s plans after the winter holidays. He should know that the clock is ticking and the competition is not standing still.