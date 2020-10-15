Volkswagen ID.5 "Coupe" Spied at the Nurburgring, Looks Like a Stocky Model Y

The ID.5 is supposed to be the sexy coupe version of the all-electric Volkswagen ID.4 crossover. However, from where we stand, it doesn't look like the EV gods blessed it with the best DNA.
The way we see this, the Volkswagen ID.5 is trying to copy the form of a Tesla Model Y. If people can compare your cheaper EV with one from the most famous brand, it justifies having a "crossover" with the ground clearance of a sedan.
We don't hate the Sports Activity Coupe segment. Once you see it in real life, something like a BMW X6 makes perfect sense, but we feel like Volkswagen is making a vehicle nobody asked for in this case. After all, the regular ID.4 already stands out as something the company has never built before. It's not like people will associate it with any "boring" SUVs that are out there.
The only reason they can get away with this is co-development with other brands. Audi has the new Q4 e-tron Sportback, and there are similar models on the way from Cupra/SEAT and Skoda. They will share many interior components, and the trunks might even be covered with the same mattings.
We've compared the latest spyshots against the Q4 e-tron Sportback and found both differences and similarities. For example, the sides are about the same, especially the rearview mirrors and the glass. However, Audi used conventional handles. The front ends are quite different, with the Q4 looking like the Q8. And at the back, while Audi used a spoiler, this Vdub has a small wing.
Under the skin, they're probably identical. The battery pack is a major part of the investment needed to manufacture these European EVs. Thus, the ID.5 likely has an 82 kWh pack and a 201 hp electric motor with 228 lb-ft (310 Nm) of torque. A more powerful dual-motor version with 302 hp is also going to be developed.
