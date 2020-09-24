Volkswagen ID.4 Reimagined as Pickup Truck, Wagon, Sedan, Crozz, and GTX

The MEB is seriously important to the Volkswagen Group for the upcoming decade. Described by the German automaker as the next big thing after the Beetle and Golf, the electric onslaught made possible by the modular platform still is in its infancy.
The ID. series of models currently consists of the ID.3 hatchback for Europe and ID.4 crossover for the entire world. Given time, more body styles and even commercial vehicles will be offered with rear- and dual-motor electric options.
If you have seen the launch of the ID.4 yesterday, you may also know that Volkswagen has big plans in the compact segment. Given this strategy, pixel artist Kleber Silva has imagined no fewer than five spin-offs of the compact crossover.
The Crozz takes its name from a concept with a more coupe-like roof, and although it’s more elegant from an aesthetic standpoint, practicality favors the production model as far as headroom and cargo capacity are concerned. The GTX imagines a performance-oriented version of the ID.4, boasting big alloys and red brake calipers as well as a mesh-pattern grille with ice cube-inspired fog lights.
Moving on to the pickup truck, Silva appears to have based this rendering on the compact crosstruck that Volkswagen prepares to unveil next year. Tarok is how that concept it’s called, and its MQB underpinnings are shared with the Golf VIII.
As to the station wagon and sedan variations, they don’t look exactly desirable and demand for these body styles is on a downward spiral pretty much everywhere in the world. After all, crossovers and SUVs are all the rage in this day and age.
Now in production in Germany, the ID.4 will also be manufactured in China thanks to the SAIC-VW joint venture. Come 2022, the Chattanooga Assembly Plant in Tennessee will join the party with a low-cost version that will be priced at $35k.
At launch, the ID.4 retails at $39,995 for the rear-wheel-drive Pro excluding destination charge and the $7,500 federal tax credit. Every customer in the U.S. benefits from three years of complimentary charging at Electrify America stations.
