Volkswagen ID.4 - Inspired Robot Gets Young Soccer Fans in the U.S. on the Field

The features of the 2021 World Car of the Year inspired the design of a telepresence robot named CHAMP, developed by Volkswagen in partnership with robotics company OhmniLabs. The robot will help young soccer fans in the U.S. become virtual player honorees and walk onto the soccer field with Women’s and Men’s National Team players.
VW’s custom telepresence robot comes with a sleek design, a polished finish, an aerodynamic body inspired by the ID.4 all-electric SUV from the German automaker, and a LED light system also inspired by the ID.4 vehicle. Because it is designed for outdoor use, CHAMP can cope with outside temperatures and all the exposure.
The purpose of the robot is to help young soccer fans in the U.S. stay connected and still participate in soccer events even if they are struggling, suffering from an illness, or experience other unique circumstances that prevent them from attending matches. As explained by Volkswagen of America CHAMP plans to provide mobility and expand the reach of the U.S. Soccer player honoree program. As part of the program, VW chooses 11 children that are passionate about playing soccer and gives them the opportunity to walk out onto the field with Women’s and Men’s National Team players during the playing of the National Anthem.
CHAMP will be officially launched on July 1 when it will do its first good deed and help Luna Perrone from Florida become the first virtual player honoree. The event will take place in East Hartford, Connecticut, at the U.S. Women’s National Team Send-Off Series match vs. Mexico.
Luna Perrone is 10 years old and is a standout for her local soccer club. She was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer and she has to go through extensive treatments. The young soccer enthusiast will get the chance to meet the members of the U.S. Women’s National Team, including her hero, Alexandra Morgan, two-time FIFA World Cup champion, and Volkswagen Ambassador.
