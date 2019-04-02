Volkswagen ID Roomzz Concept Previews Future Electric SUV in Shanghai

In the years ahead, no less than 70 electric car models based on the MEB electric platform will be created by the brands of the Volkswagen Group, targeting total sales of around 22 million cars. That’s about seven new cars per year, and it all starts in 2019 with the launch of the first ID electric vehicle.

With the launch of Rommz, the ID family of cars now comprises six cars. Alongside VW will send on the streets and elsewhere the ID, ID In May, Volkswagen will begin taking orders for its electric hatchback , but until then there’s a major auto show in the way, the one in Shanghai. It is there, Volkswagen revealed on Tuesday, that another IDconcept will be unveiled.The car is of course based on the MEB platform and will be presented in the form of an autonomous concept called ID Roomzz. MEB is the single most important piece of engineering in VW’s recent history, one that will make or break the company’s future.At first, the carmaker will use the platform for electric vehicles, but as technology progresses, it will be configured to accommodate the required systems for digitalization, connectivity, and fully autonomous driving.Not many details about Roomz were made available, but it's exactly this evolution of MEB that will be shown in China. The concept uses a variable interior with a completely new seat configuration and a so-called ID Pilot mode that allows it to operate at Level 4 autonomy, meaning without the assistance of a human driver.Unfortunately, and judging solely by the teaser images released, the SUV concept doesn’t stray visually very far from today’s design lines of Volkswagen-branded cars.“The ID Roomzz shows us what we can expect from full-size electric SUVs in the future,” said in a statement Klaus Bischoff, Volkswagen chief designer.“The puristic look emphasizes the clear function and the user experience is intuitive and natural.”With the launch of Rommz, the ID family of cars now comprises six cars. Alongside VW will send on the streets and elsewhere the ID, ID Crozz , ID Buzz , ID Vizzion and ID Buggy