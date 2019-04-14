Virgin Galactic Astronaut Becomes First Woman to Get Commercial Astronaut Wings

Volkswagen I.D. Roomzz Concept Previews 2021 Production Model

The German automaker plans to be the top dog in terms of EVs next decade, but on the other hand, the e-Golf and e-tron quattro SUV from Volkswagen and Audi aren’t the success stories the companies were expecting them to be. On the other hand, Porsche is set to make a profit on the Taycan, which will be produced in Zuffenhausen on the J1 platform. To be unleashed in the flesh at the Auto Shanghai 2019 in China, the I.D. Roomzz is a concept that’s capable of recharging to 80 percent in half an hour. Zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes 6.6 seconds, and on full song, 180 km/h (112 mph) on the Autobahn should be enough for most customers.For the sixth concept in the I.D. family excluding the Pikes Peak record-breaking prototype racing car , Volkswagen took a different approach in terms of practicality. Both the front and rear doors slide a lot, revealing no B-pillars and a lounge-like interior. The ingress and egress are nice to have, but from the standpoint of safety legislation in the automotive industry, the lack of B-pillars is a big no-no in this day and age.As mentioned in the opening paragraph, the I.D. Roomzz has seating for six thanks to two bucket seats for every row. Upholstered in an artificial leather that Volkswagen calls AppleSkin, the material contains 20 percent vegetable matter. In addition to the eco-friendly nature of the vehicle, the concept also promises complete autonomy.When the legislation will allow for cars to drive themselves to the destination without the driver’s oversight, Volkswagen would be much obliged to highlight that the seats can be rotated inward by 25 degrees. In other words, the Roomzz is a lounge on wheels for mobile meetings.Described as anby its maker, the Roomzz is planned for production in 2021 on a worldwide scale. The first member of the I.D. family – expected to be called Neo – is a five-door hatchback that Volkswagen will produce in Zwickau, Germany.The German automaker plans to be the top dog in terms of EVs next decade, but on the other hand, the e-Golf and e-tron quattro SUV from Volkswagen and Audi aren’t the success stories the companies were expecting them to be. On the other hand, Porsche is set to make a profit on the Taycan, which will be produced in Zuffenhausen on the J1 platform.