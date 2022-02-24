Volkswagen ID. LIFE Design Is Allegedly Reproved: Final Car Would Be Different

After Tesla backed away from developing an affordable EV for having too much on its plate, it seemed that Volkswagen would have a massive advantage with its affordable electric car. Anticipated by the ID. LIFE concept, the ID.1 (or ID.2) would be a small electric crossover able to compete with cheaper ICE cars. That’s still the plan. However, the car will look nothing like the concept that introduced the idea.
According to what George Kacher wrote to Automobilwoche, the design for the future affordable EV has been altogether scrapped. Jozef Kaban is allegedly working on an entirely new proposition for the ID.2. The extra work for the head of Volkswagen design would be necessary because the company’s management concluded that the ID. Life did not tackle young customers as it should.
In that sense, the production version of the ID.1/2 should present a more daring style. Although some considered the ID. LIFE an appealing car, we have to agree that it was pretty conservative, boxy, and a bit bland. The new design should make it a more emotional vehicle in terms of design.
Most of the other targets for the vehicle will remain the same. It will introduce the MEB Lite (or Entry) underpinnings, which will consist of a smaller and cheaper electric architecture. Unlike the ID.3 and ID.4, the entry-level EV will be a front-wheel-drive car. The ID. LIFE offered a 172-kW (231-hp), 290-Nm (213.9 pound-feet) motor, and a 57-kWh battery pack, but the production version should be weaker. That could improve the 400-kilometer (249-mile) range. Its estimated cost was €25,000 ($28,375).
With the change, we are very likely to see another concept of Volkswagen’s entry-level car in a while. If it is presented in 2023, we’ll still have two years to get used to it and Volkswagen to evaluate the public’s reaction to the new design proposition. Considering a new car takes around three years to be thoroughly developed, a winning styling should be defined as soon as possible for a 2025 premiere. Let’s see what Kaban and his team can come up with.
In that sense, the production version of the ID.1/2 should present a more daring style. Although some considered the ID. LIFE an appealing car, we have to agree that it was pretty conservative, boxy, and a bit bland. The new design should make it a more emotional vehicle in terms of design.
Most of the other targets for the vehicle will remain the same. It will introduce the MEB Lite (or Entry) underpinnings, which will consist of a smaller and cheaper electric architecture. Unlike the ID.3 and ID.4, the entry-level EV will be a front-wheel-drive car. The ID. LIFE offered a 172-kW (231-hp), 290-Nm (213.9 pound-feet) motor, and a 57-kWh battery pack, but the production version should be weaker. That could improve the 400-kilometer (249-mile) range. Its estimated cost was €25,000 ($28,375).
With the change, we are very likely to see another concept of Volkswagen’s entry-level car in a while. If it is presented in 2023, we’ll still have two years to get used to it and Volkswagen to evaluate the public’s reaction to the new design proposition. Considering a new car takes around three years to be thoroughly developed, a winning styling should be defined as soon as possible for a 2025 premiere. Let’s see what Kaban and his team can come up with.