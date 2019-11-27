autoevolution

Volkswagen Has Sold 100,000 e-Golf Electric Hatchbacks

27 Nov 2019, 20:06 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
It's difficult to judge the success of a car like the VW e-Golf. It's not a bespoke model, which not only makes finding sales numbers difficult but also gives it an inferior vibe when compared to a Nissan Leaf. However, the latest production milestone suggests it was relatively successful.
6 photos
Volkswagen e-GolfVolkswagen e-GolfVolkswagen e-GolfVolkswagen e-GolfVolkswagen e-Golf
One of the early headlines of the MQB platform, back in 2012, was that it could be powered by a variety of different engines, which was really strange at the time. The Toyota Auris/Corolla was one of the only cars to have diesel, gasoline and hybrid drives available.

The Golf GTE had a blend of performance and economy, but the all-electric e-Golf seemed fundamentally flawed. After a few updates and thanks to the strength of the Golf branding, it's actually managed to do well. The hatch you're looking at here is the 100,000th unit to roll of the assembly line, handed over at the Transparent Factory Dresden at the end of November.

Can you imagine buying an e-Golf right now, knowing that a new generation of Golf and the ID.3 EV are ready? Strangely, the model is doing better than ever. Around 27,900 e-Golf were delivered to customers worldwide from January to October 2019, while full-year deliveries in 2018 totaling 24,800. As VW puts it, the sell each one they make and it's just a question of increasing supply.

The five strongest sales markets this year are Norway, Germany, the USA, the UK, and the Netherlands, all of which offer strong incentives. Maybe the buyers there are trading out of their TDIs and into this thing, despite it having only 230 kilometers of claimed range.

"The e-Golf has already been our ambassador for e-mobility for more than five years. Today’s delivery milestone of 100,000 vehicles is confirmation of the e-Golf’s success in fulfilling its mission. It, therefore, plays an important role in the mobility turnaround for many customers and paves the way for the new ID.3," Holger B. Santel, Head of Sales and Marketing Germany, said.
Volkswagen e-Golf E-Golf Golf 7 EV
Tesla Cybertruck Memes Aside, What The Hell is Wrong With Tesla? What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Things You Could Buy Instead of a Classic Movie CarThings You Could Buy Instead of a Classic Movie Car
Cool VW ID. Space Vizzion Wagon to Enter Production Looking Like This Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road With Two 65-Liters Engines and 4,600 HP, This Is the World’s Biggest TruckWith Two 65-Liters Engines and 4,600 HP, This Is the World’s Biggest Truck
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W223 – What we Know so Far2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W223 – What we Know so Far
AI Could Help Cars Make Moral Decisions. Will It Change the Driving Experience? ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again Six Wheels of Passion: Cars That Created Controversy Through IngenuitySix Wheels of Passion: Cars That Created Controversy Through Ingenuity
On Electric Harleys and New Generations CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future REV Ocean Superyacht to Become the World’s Largest, Doubles as Research ShipREV Ocean Superyacht to Become the World’s Largest, Doubles as Research Ship
Pinch Me, I Must Be Dreaming, That Can't Be the Tesla Pickup The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Entirely Car-Free Cities, the Stuff (Impossible) Dreams Are Made Of The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN Golf 5 VIII DoorsVOLKSWAGEN Golf 5 VIII Doors CompactVOLKSWAGEN Atlas Cross SportVOLKSWAGEN Atlas Cross Sport Medium SUVVOLKSWAGEN T-Roc RVOLKSWAGEN T-Roc R CrossoverVOLKSWAGEN ID.3VOLKSWAGEN ID.3 CompactVOLKSWAGEN T-Roc CabrioletVOLKSWAGEN T-Roc Cabriolet CrossoverAll VOLKSWAGEN models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day