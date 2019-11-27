Volkswagen Has Sold 100,000 e-Golf Electric Hatchbacks

It's difficult to judge the success of a car like the VW e-Golf. It's not a bespoke model, which not only makes finding sales numbers difficult but also gives it an inferior vibe when compared to a Nissan Leaf. However, the latest production milestone suggests it was relatively successful.
One of the early headlines of the MQB platform, back in 2012, was that it could be powered by a variety of different engines, which was really strange at the time. The Toyota Auris/Corolla was one of the only cars to have diesel, gasoline and hybrid drives available.
The Golf GTE had a blend of performance and economy, but the all-electric e-Golf seemed fundamentally flawed. After a few updates and thanks to the strength of the Golf branding, it's actually managed to do well. The hatch you're looking at here is the 100,000th unit to roll of the assembly line, handed over at the Transparent Factory Dresden at the end of November.
Can you imagine buying an e-Golf right now, knowing that a new generation of Golf and the ID.3 EV are ready? Strangely, the model is doing better than ever. Around 27,900 e-Golf were delivered to customers worldwide from January to October 2019, while full-year deliveries in 2018 totaling 24,800. As VW puts it, the sell each one they make and it's just a question of increasing supply.
The five strongest sales markets this year are Norway, Germany, the USA, the UK, and the Netherlands, all of which offer strong incentives. Maybe the buyers there are trading out of their TDIs and into this thing, despite it having only 230 kilometers of claimed range.
"The e-Golf has already been our ambassador for e-mobility for more than five years. Today’s delivery milestone of 100,000 vehicles is confirmation of the e-Golf’s success in fulfilling its mission. It, therefore, plays an important role in the mobility turnaround for many customers and paves the way for the new ID.3," Holger B. Santel, Head of Sales and Marketing Germany, said.
