Volkswagen Group Announces 25-Percent Increase in EV Deliveries, 2022 Is Not Over

Deliveries of electric vehicles made by the Volkswagen Group have increased by 25 percent after nine months when compared to the same period in 2021. The result means a six-percent share of BEVs in total VW Group deliveries in this period, and this happened despite ongoing supply constraints.
These facts may be interesting, but they get your attention once you look at the figures. In the first three quarters of this year, the Volkswagen Group has delivered 366,400 all-electric vehicles. In the same period last year, the German conglomerate delivered 293,000 units. The difference is massive, and VW reps have noted that China is responsible for most of the growth.
According to figures that have been provided by the Volkswagen Group, the Chinese market has more than doubled its EV deliveries in the first nine months of this year.
As a reference, back in 2021, the Volkswagen Group delivered 47,100 EVs in China. This year, in the same timeframe, their EV deliveries rose to 112,700 units. It's a remarkable rise, but also makes the German group tightly linked to a single market.
Meanwhile, Europe achieved 211,900 EV deliveries from January 2022 to the end of September, which means 58 percent of the Group's total EV deliveries by the time Billie Joe Armstrong needs to get his wake-up call.
The most popular EV brand from the Volkswagen Group was, drumroll, please… Volkswagen! What a shocker, right? It appears that the VW Group's most popular marque delivered 207,200 EVs, out of which the ID.4 and ID.5 were in the lead by far, with 122,600 units in total.
The ID.3, which was the start of Volkswagen's EV revolution with an all-new platform and everything, accounted for 45,500 of the units delivered, which is still a strong result.
The Czechs at Skoda delivered 36,900 units of the Enyaq iV, including its Coupe version, while Audi's e-tron range, including its Sportback derivative, gathered 36,400 units.
The Ingolstadt brand also delivered 29,700 units of the Q4 e-tron, the Sportback version included, which is more than what VW delivered of its ID.6, which “only” got 27,500 units delivered after being a rather late arrival at the party this year.
CUPRA's first EV, the Born, was ordered by 17,500 customers, while the Porsche Taycan, including its Cross Turismo version (and all other derivatives), was sold in 25,100 units, in the first nine months of this year.
