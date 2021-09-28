Volkswagen Golf R Vs BMW M3 Competition Drag Race. Surely, It Can't. Can It?

The Volkswagen Golf R is definitely punching above its weight when it comes to drag racing. However, that begs a question: is it because it is extremely capable, or because it sits in a very low weight division?
Well, the answer could be a bit of both. Between its all-wheel-drive, seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and 316 hp (320 PS) output, it sounds like the Golf R has a more than decent setup. And it does. The countless drag races it won will attest to that, as well as the fact its favorite victims are front- or rear-wheel-drive cars that tend to suffer a little off the line. And with a 2.0-liter engine, it's definitely one of the most potent cars in its category (Mercedes-AMG A 45 S aside).
Hmm, the BMW M3 Competition has a rear-wheel-drive setup, doesn't it? It most certainly does, though the Bavarians have introduced the M xDrive option starting with this generation of the sporty sedan. That means the number of driven wheels won't be something implied by the model's name alone anymore.
This M3 Competition lining up against the Golf R is RWD, and that's the only reason why anyone could ever imagine the hot hatch stands a chance. Beyond that, the figures are vastly in the Bimmer's favor, and we do mean "vastly".
Its 3.0-liter straight-six engine has a 50 percent bigger displacement, 50 percent more cylinders, and 60 percent more power (OK, 59% if you want German precision. Fine, make that 59.17%). That would be 503 hp (510 PS), a full 187 hp more than the Golf's output.
So, all things considered, there is only one possible outcome here, right? Sure, the AWD Golf might have a better launch, but the huge power gap has to see the BMW come flying by before the quarter mile is done. That's what years of watching drag races tells us, and we're pretty set in our conviction. We're also very wrong.
Repeat this race on a wet surface, and you'll probably get a totally different outcome, but on dry asphalt, the excellent (some might even call it "magical") BMW launch system enables the M3 Competition to take the lead right from the start. From there, it continues to pull and pull until the Golf is just a speck in its rearview mirror. The performance gap between the two is actually quite scary, though some might gasp at the price difference as well – the M3 is almost twice the money.
With the standing race going this badly for the Golf, the rolling start could only add insult to injury. If anything, it throws a bit of shade on the VW's dual-clutch transmission as well, showing how this type of unit can actually be slower when your intentions don't match those of the gearbox. The transmission had pre-selected the next gear, anticipating a gradual acceleration, so when the drop of the throttle pedal came, the kick down caught it with its underwear around its ankles.
The brake test was the only challenge where the Golf R might have stood a chance, but that proved to be a bit hopeful as well. The M3 Competition, after all, is a track-focused model, so even if it does weigh more, it still has more powerful brakes.
Like you, probably, we've seen our fair share of carwow drag races, but that '80s outro still took us by surprise. We have no idea what it was all about, but it felt like carwow was just struggling to make the video longer than it should be. Or maybe there's a catch that's going over our heads – it wouldn't be the first time.
