Volkswagen Golf Driver Can't Handle Lift-Off Oversteer, Crashes on Nurburgring

31 Mar 2018, 10:27 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Driving a fourth-generation Volkswagen Golf on the Nurburgring could be a relatively safe experience. After all, we're talking about a modestly-powered front-wheel-drive machine, so there aren't too many things that can go wrong, right?
Wrong. This track has earned itself the Green Hell nickname since there's always a chance for something to go wrong. And we've brought along an example that illustrates this.

We're looking at a Golf IV that seems to be in decent condition, at least for its age. Alas, the driver of the Vee-Dub didn't seem to match his skill and Ring knowledge with his corner entry speed.

And thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, we can see the price paid by the young aficionado.

The hooning fan approached a corner way too fast, with this sending his Golf on a wide line - check out the Suzuki Swift Sport behind him for the correct approach.

With the driver taking his foot off the gas, the car went into lift-off oversteer mode and, unfortunately, the one behind the wheel wasn't ready to deal with this.

After a small struggle from the driver's side, the VW ended up hitting the metallic protection element on the side of the track. And, given the considerable velocity of the compact, the Golf ended up grinding against the barrier.

And while the final scenes of the video might have you believe that we're only dealing with superficial body damage, keep in mind that the Golf might have steering issues now.

Then again, things could've gone much worse, as demonstrated by this Mercedes-Benz A-Class AMG Line Nurburgring rollover crash we showed you earlier today.

Both accidents took place yesterday, as part of the Carfreitag (Car Friday) official season opener, which saw the track welcoming tourists all day long, with plenty of accidents ruining the mood.

