Volkswagen Eos Gets Clean Scirocco Face Swap

Volkswagen didn't want to save either the Eos hardtop convertible or the Scirocco. But we think both deserve to be called a modern classic.
Nowadays, cars with the best infotainment systems and intelligent computers are considered to be the best. But back about a decade ago, we still valued things like reliability, good design and being able to purchase something without going bankrupt.

We're not sure about the Eos' design. It arrived a weird time when Volkswagen wasn't sure how cars should look. So it started out with rounded headlights, like the Passat B6, even though its folding metal roof was as clean as a BMW's.

Eventually, VW realized the error of its ways and facelifted the Eos. But a few crazy European owners believe the best front end for this car is the one on the Scirocco. One such owner is Lorna, Instagram user lornajade__x, as she had her silver car modified to a confusing extent.

Both models are based on the PQ35 platform, being roughly similar to the Golf 5 and Golf 6. But that doesn't mean swapping ends was an easy jog. In this case, the mating of the two cars happens at the front fenders, which have elements from both welded just ahead of the A-pillar.

The mods were made to look super-clean, with no aftermarket parts drawing your immediate attention. So if you know nothing about VWs, you might think it's a random convertible. However, there's one more substantial change under the Scirocco hood, and that's a 3.2-liter V6 engine with 250 horsepower and a custom exhaust system. So even though it's probably over 10 years old, this car will still do 0 to 100 km/h in about 7 seconds.

Even though VW has given up on both the Eos and Scirocco, it wants to launch a convertible version of the T-Roc crossover. Maybe ten years from now, we'll be looking at a T-Roc Cabrio with Golf R bumpers.
