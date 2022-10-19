Volkswagen EA888 Engine Issue Prompts Recall, 74k SUVs May Get New Engines

On November 9th, 2021, the second-largest motor vehicle manufacturer after Toyota became aware of a fire incident that originated from the engine compartment. Upon visual inspection, severe damage was found in the engine. The German automaker could not identify the root cause.
While investigating engine noise allegations at the Chattanooga plant in Tennessee in February 2022, the Volkswagen Group analyzed a suspect 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder mill, then shipped parts to the engine factory in Mexico for in-depth analysis. “Manufacturing deviations at the connecting rod” were discovered. Come April 2022, this condition was also identified in the EA888 of the Atlas crossover from the November 2021 fire incident.
The final laboratory report followed in July 2022, confirming multiple connecting rod manufacturing deviations. On August 18th, the German automaker learned about a second fire incident in an Atlas crossover. An evaluation of claims shows that the majority are for unwanted engine noise, with most incidents occurring by the 1,000-mile mark (1,600 kilometers).
Under pressure from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Office of Defects Investigation, the Volkswagen Group of America presented the topic to the Volkswagen and Audi Product Safety Committees on September 30th. Given that a sudden loss of motive power and an engine oil leak that may result in an underhood fire cannot be ruled out, the automaker ultimately decided to recall no fewer than 74,067 crossovers.
Suspect Atlas vehicles were produced between September 2021 and October 2022 for the 2022 and 2023 model year, split between 16,135 units of the three-row variant and 9,279 units of the two-row Atlas Cross Sport. The report attached below further includes 42,689 units of the 2021 to 2023 model year Audi Q5 and 5,964 examples of the coupe-styled Sportback.
Contamination of the connecting rod bearing with certain particles may damage the connecting rod bearing, causing excessive connecting rod bearing play. If the condition is present, the driver may notice unwanted engine noise or/and the malfunction indicator light illuminating in the instrument panel. The suspect engines carry part numbers 06K.100.040.G for the Volkswagen Atlas and 06N.100.013.C for the Audi Q5 siblings.
Volkswagen notes that a test procedure to identify this defect is currently in development. Dealers will be instructed on December 6th, the day owners will be notified by first-class mail, to replace the engine if needed. Volkswagen further notes that vehicles produced after October 6th have received 2.0-liter turbo engines manufactured according to specification.
The final laboratory report followed in July 2022, confirming multiple connecting rod manufacturing deviations. On August 18th, the German automaker learned about a second fire incident in an Atlas crossover. An evaluation of claims shows that the majority are for unwanted engine noise, with most incidents occurring by the 1,000-mile mark (1,600 kilometers).
Under pressure from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Office of Defects Investigation, the Volkswagen Group of America presented the topic to the Volkswagen and Audi Product Safety Committees on September 30th. Given that a sudden loss of motive power and an engine oil leak that may result in an underhood fire cannot be ruled out, the automaker ultimately decided to recall no fewer than 74,067 crossovers.
Suspect Atlas vehicles were produced between September 2021 and October 2022 for the 2022 and 2023 model year, split between 16,135 units of the three-row variant and 9,279 units of the two-row Atlas Cross Sport. The report attached below further includes 42,689 units of the 2021 to 2023 model year Audi Q5 and 5,964 examples of the coupe-styled Sportback.
Contamination of the connecting rod bearing with certain particles may damage the connecting rod bearing, causing excessive connecting rod bearing play. If the condition is present, the driver may notice unwanted engine noise or/and the malfunction indicator light illuminating in the instrument panel. The suspect engines carry part numbers 06K.100.040.G for the Volkswagen Atlas and 06N.100.013.C for the Audi Q5 siblings.
Volkswagen notes that a test procedure to identify this defect is currently in development. Dealers will be instructed on December 6th, the day owners will be notified by first-class mail, to replace the engine if needed. Volkswagen further notes that vehicles produced after October 6th have received 2.0-liter turbo engines manufactured according to specification.