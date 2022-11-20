Volkswagen Ditches Twitter and Joins Another Social Media Platform Called Mastodon

If you’ve been navigating through the internet the past weeks, you might have seen all the drama with the new Twitter era since Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk has taken over.
Since Elon Musk came into power, a lot of things happened with the much-loved social media platform, from firing most of the employees and then asking them to come back to even the “blue check” subscription available for everyone. Back in the day, this allowed users to recognize the official accounts of famous people or brands. While this amazing subscription has been put on hold, it did amuse us with all the funny memes that people have created.
Many brands have paused advertising on Twitter, including car manufacturers such as General Motors, and Ford. Later on, even the brands under the VW Group followed. It might seem that the brands are not happy with the path that Elon Musk has chosen for Twitter.
"We are closely monitoring the situation and will decide about the next steps depending on its evolvement," the automaker stated.
It seems like the VW Group found another way to interact with people. Mastodon is a free and open-source social media platform quite closely resembling Twitter’s layout. It is run by a non-profit organization from Germany, and in the past few weeks, it has seen quite a surge in new sign-ups.
"Mastodon is an attractive platform that we would like to try out," the automaker said in a statement on Friday.
The new accounts created by the VW Group on the Mastodon platform are @VWGroup and @Cariad_Tech. However, the brand still keeps its Twitter accounts, perhaps hoping for a better future.
We are all eager to see how this awkward Twitter situation will end. Considering that Elon Musk previously estimated that the company was losing $3 million a day, maybe we will see better days ahead.
Many brands have paused advertising on Twitter, including car manufacturers such as General Motors, and Ford. Later on, even the brands under the VW Group followed. It might seem that the brands are not happy with the path that Elon Musk has chosen for Twitter.
"We are closely monitoring the situation and will decide about the next steps depending on its evolvement," the automaker stated.
It seems like the VW Group found another way to interact with people. Mastodon is a free and open-source social media platform quite closely resembling Twitter’s layout. It is run by a non-profit organization from Germany, and in the past few weeks, it has seen quite a surge in new sign-ups.
"Mastodon is an attractive platform that we would like to try out," the automaker said in a statement on Friday.
The new accounts created by the VW Group on the Mastodon platform are @VWGroup and @Cariad_Tech. However, the brand still keeps its Twitter accounts, perhaps hoping for a better future.
We are all eager to see how this awkward Twitter situation will end. Considering that Elon Musk previously estimated that the company was losing $3 million a day, maybe we will see better days ahead.
VW joins Mastodon as concerns over Twitter mount https://t.co/bFT98qy8Mt pic.twitter.com/24cPaKIGXT— AutoNews Europe (@AutoNewsEurope) November 20, 2022