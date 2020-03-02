Volkswagen Discontinues e-Golf in the U.S., 2020 Production Allocated to Canada

Now that the ID.3 electric hatchback is out and about, the days of the e-Golf are numbered. Volkswagen confirmed that the U.S. would get the 2020 model year yet the plan changed in the meantime.
As such, Canada will get the e-Golf electric hatchbacks that were originally allocated to the United States of America. Cars Direct quotes Volkswagen spokesman Mark Gillies for this confirmation, but looking at the bigger picture, what were the higher-ups thinking?
Not only does it retails at $31,895 from the get-go, but the e-Golf is Volkswagen’s only EV in this part of the world. The ID.3 has slim chances of arriving stateside, which means that we’ll have to wait until the 2021 model year for the German automaker to start selling the ID.4.
Previewed by a concept as well as pre-production test mules, the ID.4 is a crossover with rear- or all-wheel drive that rides on the same platform as the ID.3 electric hatchback. It’s one of three EVs that Volkswagen will market in the United States, and two of those models will be manufactured in Chattanooga, Tennessee following an expansion worth $800 million.
Turning our attention back to the e-Golf, the final examples of the breed can be found at dealership lots at clearance prices. The e-Volkswagen offers 125 miles of driving range according to the Environmental Protection Agency, which is seriously disappointing when compared to the $31,600 Nissan Leaf with the 40-kWh standard battery pack (149 miles).
Two trim levels are available in the U.S., namely the SE and SEL Premium. The former comes with LED taillights, and 8.0-inch touchscreen, and DC fast charging while the more expensive version upgrades to the 9.25-inch Discover Pro infotainment system, the Digital Cockpit instrument cluster, and LED headlights. Both pack a 100-kW electric motor.
The e-Golf is an all-wheel-drive affair featuring the XDS cross differential system from the Golf GTI. An electronic differential like the XDS is designed to act like a limited-slip differential, compensating the understeering character of front-wheel-drive vehicles during fast cornering.
