Volkswagen Copies Mercedes, Announces Two Facepalm Recalls in the U.S.

Mercedes has been struggling with the poor build quality of certain models these past few years, issuing numerous recalls over facepalm problems. But they’re not the only ones to do that, unfortunately, as other companies have been forced to do the same.
The latest is Volkswagen, which has announced two safety recalls in the United States. The first one affects one (yep, just one) 2021 ID.4, made on March 11, this year. The electric crossover may have not received the drive bushing during production; either that, or it may have an incorrectly assembled one.
Due to this issue, the driver, who is expected to be notified by December 31, may hear loud noises when operating the steering wheel at low speeds. If ignored, then the steering support could fail altogether, and the entire system could get jammed, thus increasing the risk of having an accident.
The fix will see a dealer replace the steering gear, free of charge. The official recall number is 48Q7, and the owner will have to use it should they want to reach out to VW at 1-800-893-5298 or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) at 1-888-327-4236.
A second recall concerns 1,285 units of the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan, made between September 6 and October 8, 2021. The midsize crossovers may have been put together with an improperly tightened nut at the right front brake caliper, so they could leak brake fluid, increasing the stopping distance. Drivers may see the brake warning lamp illuminate in the instrument cluster, but only after a significant loss of brake fluid, the safety agency notes.
Dealers will inspect all vehicles and tighten the brake pipe nut as necessary, free of charge. The recall number is 19Q4, and owners, who can get in touch with either VW or the NHTSA via the aforementioned phone numbers, will have to use it.
Due to this issue, the driver, who is expected to be notified by December 31, may hear loud noises when operating the steering wheel at low speeds. If ignored, then the steering support could fail altogether, and the entire system could get jammed, thus increasing the risk of having an accident.
The fix will see a dealer replace the steering gear, free of charge. The official recall number is 48Q7, and the owner will have to use it should they want to reach out to VW at 1-800-893-5298 or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) at 1-888-327-4236.
A second recall concerns 1,285 units of the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan, made between September 6 and October 8, 2021. The midsize crossovers may have been put together with an improperly tightened nut at the right front brake caliper, so they could leak brake fluid, increasing the stopping distance. Drivers may see the brake warning lamp illuminate in the instrument cluster, but only after a significant loss of brake fluid, the safety agency notes.
Dealers will inspect all vehicles and tighten the brake pipe nut as necessary, free of charge. The recall number is 19Q4, and owners, who can get in touch with either VW or the NHTSA via the aforementioned phone numbers, will have to use it.