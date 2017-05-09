autoevolution

Volkswagen CEO: "Anything Tesla Can Do, We Can Surpass"

 
9 May 2017, 8:14 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Volkswagen's Dieselgate woes seem to be almost over, even though the brand is still trying to clean up its image in the U.S. market, where it appears to put all of its eggs into Atlas' huge trunk.
Whether that proves to be a smart strategy or not remains to be seen, but the Wolfsburg company has a safety net prepared as well: the impressive fleet of electric vehicles that only exist on Volkswagen's hard drives at the moment.

VW plans to flood the world with countless EVs by 2025, with the first arriving just two years from now. The carmaker has shown a few concepts (most notably the I.D., dubbed the electric equivalent of a Golf, ignoring the venerable hatchback actually has an electric version of its own), but the actual program is still a mystery.

There were talks about Volkswagen investing one billion euros in building a battery factory, but things have gone quiet in the meantime. There are also no new plants being built, where the one million EVs a year the Germans plan to sell by 2025 would be assembled. Basically, it's all just talk at the moment.

But, to be fair, it's very optimistic talk. For instance, Volkswagen's post-Dieselgate CEO, Mr. Herbert Diess, said during a press conference in Wolfsburg that "anything Tesla can do, we can surpass," as reported by The Financial Times (via Green Car Reports).

Like many other, Diess essentially doubts that Tesla will be able to mass-manufacture an electric car and still make a profit, not to mention one whose starting price is of just $35,000. And he's not just being pessimistic about it: he's basing his assumptions on everything he's learned during his time in the automotive industry.

But has already proven it doesn't play by the rules, plus it has the undeniable advantage of benefitting from a Gigafactory in running order. According to Diess, Volkswagen plans to fight Tesla on the mass market segment, and it wants to start doing it with the first model it launches in 2019. Which gives the Model 3 no less than two years headstart with over 400,000 reservations to begin with.

There's no doubt that if Volkswagen is serious about its electric ambitions and starts pouring real money into it (right now it's a one-to-ten ratio between EV and ICEV R&d funds), it has the necessary might to fight Tesla, particularly outside the U.S. However, it's definitely not going to be as easy as Herbert Diess suggests.
Volkswagen ID Concept EV electric Tesla Herbert Diess
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
 

Our VOLKSWAGEN Testdrives:

2016 Volkswagen Passat 2.0 BiTDI 4Motion78
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Touareg77
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Passat76
2014 VOLKSWAGEN Polo Facelift65
VOLKSWAGEN Golf 776
VOLKSWAGEN CC69
VOLKSWAGEN UP!56
VW Beetle68
VW Multivan61
VW Amarok 52