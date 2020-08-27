5 Volkswagen ID.3 Goes on Sale on July 20, Electric Mayhem Begins

Volkswagen Can’t Stop Teasing the New ID.4 Crossover, Coming With 2WD at Launch

Even though it’s already in production at the Zwickau facility where the ID.3 is made, the ID.4 still hasn’t been revealed. Officially, that is, because production-ready prototypes have already been photographed in China without camouflage. 8 photos AWD will follow suit “at a later stage.”



Pictured as realistic renderings, the ID.4 in the first two photographs of the gallery brings the point home with larger wheels than the ID.3 as well as a higher hoodline. Described as “an electric design evolution” by head of design Klaus Zyciora, the compact crossover “is clean, flowing, and powerful.” Volkswagen forgot to mention “not as desirable as the Tesla Model Y,” and worse still for the German automaker, the Hyundai Kona Electric has more outlandish styling artifices.



Speaking of the mid- and compact-sized rivals, care to guess how the all-new ID.4 stacks up against them in terms of drag coefficient? Make that 0.28 as opposed to 0.29 for Hyundai and 0.23 for Tesla. Although it’s not a best-in-class coefficient, Zyciora highlights that “the design looks as if shaped by the wind itself.”



Driving ranges of more than 500 kilometers on the WLTP are possible, but as expected, Volkswagen hasn’t mention if we’re talking about the largest battery available and rear- or all-wheel drive. The



It’s hard to estimate the starting price of the ID.4 for the time being, and knowing Volkswagen, the second member of the MEB family won’t be cheap. It will, however, undercut the Tesla Model Y as well as the more popular Model 3.



