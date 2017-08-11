Volkswagen California XXL Concept Isn’t Your Average Crafter

More on this:

1 From Unwanted Child To Legend: The Volkswagen Golf GTI That Started It All

2 2018 Volkswagen T-Roc Funky SUV Teased By Official Sketches, Debuts On August 23

3 2018 Volkswagen Passat GT Getting VR6 Engine and Golf GTI Looks

4 HGP Volkswagen Arteon Makes 480 HP, Is ready for 3.6L Twin-Turbo

5 Volkswagen Touareg Discontinued In The U.S., No Direct Replacement In Sight