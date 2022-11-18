Volkswagen Brand Boss Confirms Project Trinity Was Postponed to 2028 To Save $2 Billion

When Herbert Diess was the Volkswagen Group CEO, the company announced it would invest €2 billion ($2.069 billion at the current exchange rate) to build a new factory for Project Trinity. It would manufacture a sedan at the same pace Tesla allegedly produces them elsewhere: in 10 hours instead of 30 at Volkswagen. Autocar confirmed that Oliver Blume radically changed these plans just by postponing everything to 2028 or 2029.

