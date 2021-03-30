Volkswagen Becomes Voltswagen of America, and This Is Not a Joke

It’s not long to go until April Fools’ day, which means we should be collectively bracing for a lot of online foolery, of the best and worst kind. But this doesn’t apply to Volkswagen’s apparent plan to go by Voltswagen as of later this year.
Some hours ago, CNBC reported that Volkswagen accidentally leaked actual plans to change its name for the U.S. electric operations to Voltswagen of America. The report noted that an incomplete press release was posted to the official VW website, stating how the change was meant to reflect the carmaker’s dedication and continued efforts toward full electrification, a “public declaration of the company’s future-forward investment in e-mobility.”
As such, the press release said, as of May 2021, the U.S. ops would be called Voltswagen of America. Gas-powered vehicles sold here would continue to have the same VW logo, but electric variants and new models would get a new one in lighter blue, along with “Voltswagen,” the new brand identity, stamped underneath.
The press release also noted that “Voltswagen of America would remain an operating unit of Volkswagen Group of America and a subsidiary of Volkswagen AG, with headquarters in Herndon, Virginia,” CNBC says.
Shortly afterwards, VW realized the blunder and pulled the incomplete release from the website. Even though it was pre-dated April 29, most media outlets assumed this was just some sort of April Fools’ joke gone awry. As you can imagine, hilarity ensued.
Now, both CNBC and Road And Track have confirmation from unnamed “senior” VW staff (no word if they’re two different insiders) that the name change is legit. Volkswagen is committed to electrification and plans to show it by changing its name to Voltswagen, at least in the United States. The leak was a mistake, so we should be expecting the official, complete announcement to drop soon. As of the time of press, Volkswagen has not officially addressed the snafu.
As such, the press release said, as of May 2021, the U.S. ops would be called Voltswagen of America. Gas-powered vehicles sold here would continue to have the same VW logo, but electric variants and new models would get a new one in lighter blue, along with “Voltswagen,” the new brand identity, stamped underneath.
The press release also noted that “Voltswagen of America would remain an operating unit of Volkswagen Group of America and a subsidiary of Volkswagen AG, with headquarters in Herndon, Virginia,” CNBC says.
Shortly afterwards, VW realized the blunder and pulled the incomplete release from the website. Even though it was pre-dated April 29, most media outlets assumed this was just some sort of April Fools’ joke gone awry. As you can imagine, hilarity ensued.
Now, both CNBC and Road And Track have confirmation from unnamed “senior” VW staff (no word if they’re two different insiders) that the name change is legit. Volkswagen is committed to electrification and plans to show it by changing its name to Voltswagen, at least in the United States. The leak was a mistake, so we should be expecting the official, complete announcement to drop soon. As of the time of press, Volkswagen has not officially addressed the snafu.