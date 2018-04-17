autoevolution
 

Volkswagen Beats Sales Records in March

Matthias Müller’s last month in charge of the Volkswagen group will go down in the company’s history books as the best delivery result for March.

The carmaker announced on Monday it sold a total of 1.04 million cars in March, up 5.3 percent compared to the same month of 2017.

Adding the vehicles sold last month to the results registered for the first two months of the year brings Volkswagen on track to once again posting a record year. In the first quarter of 2018, the group sold 2.6 million cars, 7.4 percent more than last year.

The biggest percentage increase in sales, over 25 percent, was recorded in Russia, but in this respective market the numbers are really small: 18,500 cars. Europe brought an additional 1.2 percent increase, or a total of 474,300 cars this March, while North America contributed with a 5.1 percent increase.

“Just short of 83,900 customers in North America chose a vehicle from the Group in March,” says Volkswagen.

“The Group delivered 57,800 vehicles in the USA, the largest market in the region, in March, representing an increase of 13.0 percent.”

Even with the good results of the first part of the year, Volkswagen decided last week to replace Matthias Müller from the position of CEO.

Although officially the executive left following a mutual agreement, word is his departure was precipitated by what some in the group felt was a slow reaction time to the Dieselgate scandal.

Müller’s successor is Herbert Diess, former head of the Volkswagen brand. Diess previously worked for BMW, having joined Volkswagen just as the emission scandal was beginning to take shape.

First on the order of business for the new executive is reorganizing the group in six business areas and the China region.

In the world’s largest auto market, Volkswagen sold 358,800 cars last month, an increase of over 10 percent compared to a year ago.
