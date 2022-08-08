Volkswagen and Audi Recall Certain MY16 Vehicles Due to Airbag Issue

On April 14th, a dealership representative contacted Volkswagen Group of America in regards to a ruptured airbag inflator in a 2016 model year Audi A3 e-tron involved in a crash. The email was read and submitted to the appropriate department on April 18th, then all of the relevant information was presented at the quarterly meeting with the NHTSA on May 13th.
Come June 29th, the Volkswagen Group was permitted to carry out a visual inspection with the plaintiffs, NHTSA, sub-supplier ARC, and tier-1 supplier Joyson Safety Systems. To whom it may concern, Joyson Safety System was formerly known as Key Safety Systems before it acquired the Takata Corporation that everyone knows for its defective airbag saga.
VWGoA confirmed the inflator had ruptured, which prompted further investigation. On July 19th, both Volkswagen and Audi received the serial numbers of the suspect inflator batch from sub-supplier ARC. Three days later, the Product Safety Committee decided to recall over 1,000 cars.
The list consists exclusively of MY16 vehicles that include 119 units of the Audi e-tron and 4 examples of the Volkswagen e-Golf. The attached report further includes 71 copies of the TT Coupe, 23 copies of the TT Roadster, 354 units of the A3 Sedan, 16 units of the A3 Cabriolet, 83 examples of the S3 Sedan, as well as 2 examples of the R8 Coupe. The remainder consists of the internal combustion-engined Golf (191), Golf SportWagen (85), Golf GTI (267), and Golf R (1). The grand total, therefore, is 1,216 vehicles.
Volkswagen and Audi dealers will be notified on September 23rd by VWGoA to replace the front passenger airbag module with a brand-new unit that doesn’t contain an inflator manufactured in the suspect batch. Owner notification letters will be sent on or before September 23rd.
In the meantime, owners are recommended to contact Volkswagen or Audi for more information. Alternatively, owners may run the vehicle identification number through the federal agency’s VIN look-up tool.
