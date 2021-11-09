Volcon’s Off-Road Bikes To Be Available in All 50 States via Nationwide Dealership Network

Texas-based off-road EV manufacturer Volcon had a very good year since the introduction of its all-terrain motorcycle Grunt. Dealership requests started pouring in not just from the U.S. but from abroad as well. It is why the company has decided to launch a nationwide dealership network to make its products available in the entire country.
This is just a first step in Volcon ePowersports’ global expansion plan, as the startup intends to use the U.S. model internationally in the coming years. As stated by Melissa Coffey, the company’s Director of International Sales and Business Development, Volcon has already begun discussions with established powersports dealers and over the course of the next 12 months, it plans to approach the biggest ones in all 50 states.
More than 200 dealership inquiries have been received from the United States and over 50 internationally since the electric Grunt has been introduced to the public in 2020.
Volcon’s Grunt is a rugged two-wheeler designed for the off-road enthusiast but also works great for farm work if you need something to haul hay bales with. It can tackle any terrain and it’s much quieter than its appearance would have you think. The bike is also IP67 rated, which means the Grunt is fully waterproof.
With one 2.0 kWh battery and an optional additional one available, the Grunt promises ranges of up to 75 miles (120 km). It reaches a top speed of 40 mph (64 kph) and has a load capacity of 400 lb (181 kg). Pricing for the 2022 Volcon Grunt starts at $7,995.
This year, Volcon also announced a mini-companion for the flagship Grunt. Also designed for all-terrain use, the Runt comes with a 35-mile (56-km) range and is quite similar to the Grunt in terms of features, but smaller and less powerful. Recharging the Runt at 100 percent takes two hours. The Runt mini-bike starts at around $3,000.
