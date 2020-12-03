Volcon's Grunt Off-Road e-Bike Costs $6k, Stag and Beast eUTVs Also Get Priced

Life as a startup company can be tough. Fortunately, we live in the 21st century, and there are so many interesting ways of funding one’s products. For example, Volcon is not only allowing interested customers to reserve a Grunt off-road EV motorcycle but also own part of the company through WeFunder.
So, anyone interested in pre-ordering the neat electric vehicle is basically also presented with the chance of becoming an “angel investor.” That’s what 2021 should be all about – looking into the future without any regrets as a way to finally put some of the woes of this troubled 2020 to rest. Wait, before you chip in through WeFunder, let’s find out how much the company’s EVs really cost.
Volcon ePowersports seemingly appeared out of nowhere just a couple of months ago in a bid to become the next Tesla (pun intended) of the off-road powersports sector. Its main asset at the time was the Grunt, a great-looking rugged electric motorcycle.
With heavy-duty styling, Linear Labs motors, a Camburg suspension setup, zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in six seconds, and a range of up to 100 miles (161 km), the Grunt presented itself as a motorcycle that shouldn’t be messed with.
But wait, there’s even more because Volcon wants to produce a total of three vehicles at its upcoming manufacturing plant/customer experience center/proving grounds it’s currently building on 53 acres (21.4 hectares) of land in Austin.
Besides Grunt followers, the Texas startup is also vying for the attention of electric UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicles) aficionados with the decidedly more mysterious Stag and Beast models. With Volcon aiming to attract further investor support with a new public funding round, there was no better moment to announce the pricing details for all three models, either.
The Grunt has an April/May 2021 release date attached to its reservation page, where interested customers will have to chip in at least $100 (total price is $5,995). As far as the other two models are concerned, jumping to a four-wheeled format is decidedly more expensive, with the Stang and Beast having starting MSRPs of $14,995 and $24,995, respectively.
Production for both is set to follow late next year or early 2022, with Volcon's release adding that its new property featuring “a trail network through a dense mix of cedar and oak trees... along with a dry creek bed and running river, will serve as the perfect location to continually test and refine Volcon’s two- and four-wheeled vehicles.”
