Vivacious '92 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-7 Pledges to Play Nice With Retro Fireblades and Gixxers

The nineties aura is abundant in this predator’s styling, but it’s far from looking outdated.
Known outside the U.S. as the ZXR750, Kawasaki’s fierce ZX-7 is one hell of a machine on so many different levels! Upon its release, this bad boy was extensively praised by riders and the press alike, becoming one of Team Green’s most successful models as time went by. In the following paragraphs, we’ll endeavor to analyze a 1992 variant that features several aftermarket mods.
For starters, you’ll spot a complete four-into-one Muzzy exhaust terminating on the right-hand side of the rear hoop, and it’s joined by a remote-reservoir Fox monoshock. Glancing at the cockpit area, we discover a tinted windshield and Oury rubber grips replacing the standard hardware. The bike’s flanks are equipped with frame sliders for good measure, while its brakes get actuated via braided stainless-steel lines.
Recently, this ‘92 MY Ninja ZX-7 was serviced with a fresh drive chain and youthful sprockets, as well as new spark plugs, brake pads and fork seals. Following the installation of modern air and oil filters, the bike’s current owner topped things off with a carburetor overhaul, readjusted valves and a modern fuel pump.
Although the creature’s mileage is nothing to write home about, what really matters is that it’s been taken care of like a princess. Drawing power from a liquid-cooled DOHC four-banger with sixteen valves and a displacement of 749cc, the Kawi is capable of unleashing up to 106 ponies and 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) of torque. This force travels to the rear wheel through a six-speed gearbox, and it can result in a top speed of 152 mph (245 kph).
The old-school Ninja dwells among the current listings on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, so you could be the next person to twist its throttle! If this sounds like an enthralling prospect, then be sure to register your bids before the early afternoon of June 8, as that’s when the auctioning process is set to end. Well, wouldn’t it be a charm to see this sporty icon parked in your garage?
