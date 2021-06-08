Vision Starburst Anticipates What Future Geely EVs May Look Like

4 Geely and Mercedes-Benz Tie the Knot to Jointly Own the smart Brand

Lotus, Polestar, Geely wants to be recognized as more than the controlling company of Volvo Lynk & Co , and Mercedes-Benz’s partner on smart . The company also wants its own cars to be attractive, and it has been investing in design for a while. Although its newer cars already do an excellent job in that regard, the Chinese titan now wants to pursue the “Expanding Cosmos” design philosophy. The Vision Starburst concept showcases it. 19 photos



More than the pictures Geely released, the video below shows how this could only be an electric car. The deal is not the number of lights it presents – which would demand a huge power source – but also the closed front grille and the lack of exhaust pipes. The video also shows what appears to be a LiDAR emerging from the body, which promises the car would pursue autonomous driving at some point if it were to be produced.



The SEA can suit cars from the A-segment up to the E-segment and offer a range of up to 700 km (435 miles) with its largest battery pack. Geely promises its battery pack can last for 2 million km (1.2 million miles), and the vehicles can have from a single motor to up to three – for high-performance derivatives.



This modularity made Geely offer it as a way to produce electric cars for any company interested in selling them. That’s the same strategy Magna has been following for decades. Foxconn also wants to have a piece of this market with its MIH Open platform.



If we ever see the Vision Starburst in production lines, it will be a car with a lot fewer lights and conventional doors. Yet, it may rightfully land Geely the recognition it aims to have.



