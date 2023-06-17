Vision One-Eleven: How the C 111 Inspired Mercedes-Benz To Create an Electric Masterpiece

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a stunning concept car that pays tribute to one of its most iconic and experimental models from the past: the C 111. Named Vision One-Eleven, the German brand's latest project made a daring statement as a futuristic and electrifying reinterpretation of the legendary mid-engine sports car used to test the most revolutionary technologies of the 1960s and 70s, such as the Wankel and turbodiesel engines and polymer-based bodyworks.
The Vision One-Eleven is not just a nostalgic homage but a visionary statement of what Mercedes-Benz can achieve in terms of design, performance, and innovation. The concept car showcases a sleek and dynamic one-bow design language that blends muscular lines and elegant curves, a lounge-like interior with an advanced user experience that seamlessly integrates technology and comfort, coupled with a next-generation powerful and efficient all-electric drive system developed alongside YASA.
Let's explore together the fascinating features and details of the Mercedes-Benz Vision One-Eleven, and how it bonds with the heritage and tradition of the C 111 while, at the same time, integrating the brand's philosophy of 'Iconic Luxury,' which aims to create captivating and personalized experiences for its future customers.
The C 111: A Legend of Innovation
The Mercedes-Benz Vision One-Eleven is inspired by the tradition of the legendary C 111 experimental vehicles from the 1960s and 70s. These vehicles were used to test revolutionary technologies, set new speed records, and serve as prototype platforms for new design languages. They were ahead of their time and influenced subsequent Mercedes-Benz models.
The C 111 story began in 1969 when Mercedes-Benz introduced a cool orange sports car concept with gullwing doors and a mid-mounted three-rotor Wankel engine. The car was named C 111 because it was the eleventh model to use the "C" prefix, which stood for "Concept." The vehicle was not intended for production but rather as a testbed for new engine technologies and materials.
The Wankel engine was chosen because it offered high power output, low weight, and smooth operation. This is a type of internal combustion engine that uses an eccentric rotary design that converts pressure into rotating motion. The Wankel engine has a rotor that spins inside a figure-eight-like housing, creating three chambers that undergo the four-stroke cycle of intake, compression, combustion, and exhaust. The rotor is connected to an output shaft via a cam that makes one revolution for every three rotor turns.
The Wankel engine in the first C 111 of 1969 had three rotors and featured direct fuel injection, producing 206 kW (280 hp) at 7000 rpm, giving the car a top speed of around 260 kph (162 mph). The engine was code-named M950F and weighed only 180 kg (397 lbs). The car set out on its first tests in Untertürkheim, on the Hockenheimring, and the Nurburgring in April and May 1969.
In 1970, a second version of the C 111 was unveiled, called the C 111-II. It had a more refined design and a four-rotor Wankel engine that produced 257 kW (350 hp) at 7000 rpm. The engine had a displacement of 800 cc per rotor, resulting in a total displacement of 2.4 liters. The unit had a torque of 392 N⋅m (289 lb-ft) at 4000 - 5500 rpm and weighed only 230 kg (507 lbs). It was reportedly able to reach a speed of 300 kph (186 mph). However, the Wankel engine had many serious drawbacks, such as high fuel consumption, emissions, and oil leakage. Mercedes-Benz decided not to adopt the Wankel engine and turned to diesel experiments for the next versions of the C 111.
The C 111-IID was based on the 240D W115 model OM616 engine, which was modified to produce 140 kW (188 hp). The car was used to test the performance and durability of diesel engines in high-speed conditions. The C 111-III was powered by a straight-five OM617 turbocharged diesel engine that delivered 170 kW (228 hp) at 4500 rpm. The car had more aerodynamic bodywork, that gave it an air drag coefficient of 0.191. The C 111-III broke nine diesel and gasoline speed records at the Nardo Ring in Italy in 1978. It reached a top speed of 322 kph (200 mph) and averaged 16.0 liters/100 km at 316 kph (14.7 mpg at 195.4 mph) over a 12-hour cruise.
The final version of the C 111, known as the C 111-IV, was powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 engine that generated 373 kW (500 hp). The car had more streamlined bodywork, reducing the air drag coefficient to just 0.183. The prototype set another record at the Nardo Ring in 1979, with an average lap speed of 403.78 kph (250.96 mph).
The C 111 was not only a platform for testing new technologies but also a showcase for a new design language that was futuristic and dynamic. The car had a wedge-shaped silhouette, a long hood, a short rear end, gullwing doors, and pop-up headlights. The car also had a luxurious interior with leather trim and air conditioning.
The Vision One-Eleven: A Masterclass in Retro Design
The exterior design of the Mercedes-Benz Vision One-Eleven is a masterpiece of the One-Bow design philosophy, which creates a smooth and continuous silhouette that exudes elegance and dynamism. The car combines a low-slung front end, a long hood, a short rear end, and gullwing doors to create a memorable presence.
The front-end design of the Vision One-Eleven pays tribute to the C 111 iconic look while embracing state-of-art technological advancements. A flexible 3D pixelated external display takes center stage, replacing the traditional grille and headlights. Although programmed to recreate the C 111's fascia in a digitized form, it also can change its appearance according to driver input and also interact with other road users by displaying signals or messages, realizing a unique and interactive experience.
The display is flanked by two discreet air intakes that channel air towards the inside wheel arch, accompanied by a muscular and low-to-the-ground front lip that extends laterally and upward. Additionally, the long hood line featuring an oversized Mercedes-Benz badge, seamlessly continues with the windshield and showcases pair of large blacked-out vents that allude to a powerful drivetrain, despite the absence of an internal combustion engine.
The side profile of the Vision One-Eleven showcases the company's prized One-Bow design language for the 21st century in its most athletic form. The car boasts an elegant but very muscular silhouette that blends long uninterrupted lines and graceful curves. The large-diameter wheels, seamlessly integrated into the voluminous flared wings, accentuate the car's sportiness and aerodynamic refinement.
The wheel design is inspired by electric motor windings, one clear testament to the cutting-edge, all-electric powertrain technology at the heart of the Vision One-Eleven. Maybe the most impressive elements of the entire vehicle, the gullwing doors, add a tinge of nostalgia and exclusivity while also allowing easy access to the interior.
When viewed from the rear, the car retains a short and tapered rear end that emphasizes its dynamic pedigree, dominated by the ginormous rear diffuser integrated into the bodywork, which enhances the downforce and stability of the car at high speeds. The rear lighting fixtures are also integrated into an external display, contributing to its futuristic allure.
A Powerhouse of Electric Performance
The powertrain of the Vision One-Eleven consists of four high-performance axial-flux motors, one for each wheel, developed by YASA, a reputable British manufacturer of electric motors, which became a subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz AG in 2021.
The axial-flux motors have a compact and lightweight design that reduces the space and weight requirements compared to conventional radial-flux motors and also are also highly efficient and durable, offering superior torque density and cooling performance.
The motors are powered by a new battery concept that uses liquid-cooled cylindrical cells with novel cell chemistry. The battery concept is derived from the expertise of the Mercedes-AMG High-Performance Powertrain division, which develops Formula 1 hybrid systems. This battery concept offers high energy density, faster charging capabilities, and improved thermal stability.
A lounge like no other EV on the market
Mercedes-Benz proudly introduces a groundbreaking interior concept in the remarkable Vision One-Eleven, redefining the sports car experience with a seamless fusion of a lounge and driving cockpit. Representing a paradigm shift within the super sportscar segment, this autonomous electric vehicle transcends the boundaries between self-driven excitement and luxurious relaxation.
In race mode, the interior transforms into a minimalist driving machine, featuring an upright backrest and a compact, driver-oriented touchscreen, emphasizing a focused and immersive driving experience. On the other hand, in lounge mode, the seats seamlessly integrate into the sculpted interior, merging the sills, center tunnel, and luggage compartment into a harmonious unit, creating a remarkably spacious and airy ambiance.
This innovative design approaches embrace the compact proportions of the electric drivetrain architecture, which helps extend the inside living space rearwards, thus inviting occupants to unwind and savor the journey ahead, making it a truly revolutionary concept for Mercedes-Benz's future sports cars.
The technology of the Vision One-Eleven also enhances the user experience and interaction with the car. The interior also benefits from a rectangular retro-inspired 3D display just like the front and the rear of the car, which can show various driving information such as speed, navigation, warnings, signals, or messages, as well as create emotional effects such as changing colors or patterns and can even interact with other road users, such as pedestrians or cyclists, by displaying signals or messages on the car's external displays., for example.
In addition, the Mercedes-Benz Vision One-Eleven showcases an impressive augmented reality system that elevates the driving experience to new heights. Powered by the cutting-edge Magic Leap 2 headset, this advanced technology seamlessly projects essential information and captivating images onto the windshield and side windows. What sets this system apart is its unique ability to render the A-pillars transparent, enabling the driver to see beyond them effortlessly and offering an enhanced level of convenience, safety, and engagement on the road.
The Mercedes-Benz Vision One-Eleven is a stunning concept car that honors the legacy of the C 111, a mid-engine sports car that tested revolutionary technologies and broke speed records in the 1960s and 70s. The Vision One-Eleven reimagines the C 111 with a futuristic design language that blends elegance and dynamism, a groundbreaking all-electric powertrain that delivers exceptional performance and efficiency, and a lounge-like interior that integrates technology and comfort.
The Vision One-Eleven is a statement of Mercedes-Benz's design, performance, and innovation capabilities, as well as a celebration of its heritage and tradition. The production prospects of the Mercedes-Benz Vision One-Eleven are still uncertain, but we anticipate that strong demand from the public and the media could persuade Mercedes-Benz to bring this extraordinary machine to the real world, at least in a limited-edition run.